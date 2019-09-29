At least nine southern Brazoria County police departments plan to participate in National Night Out activities, providing an opportunity for the people they serve to meet them in a friendly, tension-free environment.
Most of Tuesday’s events will offer free food and drinks, a chance to peek inside emergency vehicles and entertainment including clowns and bounce houses. Most importantly, however, they will offer residents a chance to get to know the men and women in blue.
“Texas National Night Out is a really important thing for first responders to be able to put names with faces in the community,” Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
The National Association of Town Watch, which started the National Night out campaign in 1984, describes the event as an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships in an effort to make neighborhoods safer, according to the organization’s website. Most of the country celebrates in August, but Texas has its event the first Tuesday of October, when the weather usually is cooler.
Here is what some communities have planned.
ANGLETON
The city’s first responders are getting ready to have some fun and meet new people in a relaxed, casual environment, Ausmus said.
Between 6 and 9 p.m., the police department, fire department and EMS personnel will visit 12 block parties throughout Angleton to visit with members of the community.
Some government officials may attend as well as animal control staff, who will be out with adoptable animals while making the rounds of each block party, Ausmus said.
“To me, the greatest thing is it’s a time to get together at a really positive event,” Ausmus said. “We hope to strengthen that program moving forward.”
WEST COLUMBIA
Residents of the community can enjoy free food, door prizes, kids activities and lots of “free family fun” between 6 and 8 p.m. in West Columbia.
The National Night Out event hosted by the police department will take place at First Capitol Park, 1300 N. 13th St.
JONES CREEK
Jones Creek needs donations for the cakewalk at its National Night Out event, the city announced. Residents can drop off cakes, cupcakes, muffins and other baked goods to City Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
The National Night Out event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. It will have free hot dogs, free fire truck rides and door prizes, according to the city’s statement.
LAKE JACKSON
“We’re actually going to do it up really big this year,” Lake Jackson Police Public Relations Officer John Hogan said. “We really want to come together as a community and show cohesiveness,”
Lake Jackson’s event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, he said.
There will be free hot dogs and entertainment by Intercoastal Pirates, Hogan said. Emergency Medical Services personnel, the fire department and police department, along with 66 different vendors, will participate, he said.
Lake Jackson’s theme will be “Take Back the Night,” focused on removing criminal elements from the city, Hogan said.
“It’s not just getting to meet the first responders. It’s coming together as a community and standing up and saying we just won’t stand it,” he said.
There will also be bounce houses and train rides, Hogan said.
RICHWOOD
Since they ran out of brisket early at their All-American Community Night this summer, Richwood Police Department is getting even more barbecue ready for its National Night Out event, Detective Jarrett Skelton said.
The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Richwood Municipal Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive. There will be barbecue brisket, pulled pork, hamburgers and hot dogs, all free, Skelton said.
The police department, fire department and city staff all will be there and the event is an opportunity “to get the community out,” he said.
It will have water slide, rock wall, pony carousel, swing ride and train rides, he said, along with popcorn, cotton candy, drinks and vendors.
CLUTE
Residents and first responders will gather to mingle and strengthen community relationships at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, according to the city’s statement.
There will be free food, bounce houses, a foam pit and a dunking booth, Police Chief James Fitch said.
He said all of the emergency vehicles will be there as well.
The event is co-hosted by multiple local businesses and churches from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m..
FREEPORT
Freeport’s celebration will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park.
“It’s a chance for the community to interact with the police and fire departments in a stress-free environment. Residents will get to ask questions and mingle with the departments,” Detective Clay Hutcherson said.
There will be free hot dogs and chili dogs for attendees. Residents also can enjoy a petting zoo and moonwalk at the event, according to the event flyer.
SWEENY
Sweeny Chamber of Commerce will hosting a National Night Out event at the city’s Community Center, Administrative Clerk Kaydi Smith said.
The event is completely free and will be from 5 to 7 p.m., according to the chamber’s website.
SURFSIDE
Residents can mingle with first responders at Surfside’s National Night Out event, which will be hosted at the Surfside Fire Department, 202 Fort Velasco Drive, said Oyster Creek Mayor Justin Mills, who is a volunteer firefighter.
The event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Mills said.
Mills will be helping out at Surfside’s event along with the one in Oyster Creek, he said.
OYSTER CREEK
From 6:30 to 8 p.m., residents can meet with local law enforcement and enjoy some hot dogs, Fire Chief Mark Westmoreland said.
There will be gift bags for the children who come out, Westmoreland said.
The event will be at Oyster Creek’s Volunteer Fire Department on FM 523, Mayor Justin Mills said.
