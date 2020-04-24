ANGLETON — Five of Thursday’s 10 positive COVID-19 cases reported by Brazoria County were inside the prison system.
Despite a significant decrease from Wednesday’s number of prison cases, when 30 were announced, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta remains concerned that positive tests will continue to rise.
“You are dealing with people that are harder to isolate,” Sebesta said. “We have cases in all six units in the county. So you have more than 6,000 inmates and around 2,000 employees that are potentially exposed.”
Three of five inmates were in the Terrell unit, one each in his 30s, 50s and 60s, according to county numbers. Men in their 40s at the Stringfellow and Scott units also tested positive, officials said.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Jeremy Desel was unaware of how Sebesta and the county were receiving their numbers, he said by email in reference to Wednesday’s numbers.
State labs report the official test results to their offices, Sebesta said. The health department also has a copy of each reported positive cases from the state, Sebesta said.
Sebesta remains disappointed and upset with how the TDCJ has handled recent events, he said.
Turnaround for results has improved, and so the numbers that do show up are recent and accurate, Sebesta said.
“When this was first starting, it was a little delay,” Sebesta said. “Now it’s within a day or two. I would guesstimate the 10 were tested within the last 48 hours.”
The county reported three people from Pearland — a man and woman in their 30s, and another man in his 20s — to have the virus Thursday. The county also included an Iowa Colony man in his 30s and an Angleton man in his 50s in its 10 cases.
The county now has 392 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 210 of them recovering. Three people have died as a result of the disease, according to county numbers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
H-E-B extends hours
H-E-B will expand its hours of operations across all locations starting Monday, the company announced.
All stores statewide will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m until further notice.
“Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments,” the company statement said.
The grocer will also continue to practice “strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols,” according to the news releases.
H-E-B pharmacies in the area will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and regular weekend hours while the company convenience stores operate daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
