SURFSIDE BEACH — National Hurricane Center projections show an 80 percent chance of a tropical disturbance forming over the next five days.
While officials are monitoring the situation, residents should be prepared to take action if it becomes necessary, said Sean Luchs, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in League City.
“Right now we just recommend keeping up with weather forecasts,” Luchs said. “It’s always good to go over hurricane plans and make sure everything’s ready.”
Weather authorities said the potential storm’s impact is difficult to judge at this point. The weather disturbance projected to become a tropical system remains over land in central Georgia, and its path and strength will be easier to forecast once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, officials said.
“If this tropical cyclone forms, it may impact Southeast Texas by the end of the week,” according to a release from the weather service. “However, the actual impacts will not be known until this system actually develops.”
The National Hurricane Center forecast shows the system traveling along the Upper Gulf Coast and reaching the Texas-Louisiana state line by the weekend. Regardless whether it becomes a tropical cyclone, however, coastal residents can expect heavy rainfall from it, the center’s forecast states.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said the worst time to get supplies is when 70,000 others are trying to get them as well. He said residents should start considering things they need to do in case this storm turns into something concerning.
“It is hurricane season and we’ve been telling folks since June 1 they need to be prepared,” Sebesta said. “It might not be this storm but it could be one a couple weeks from now,” he said.
Sebesta added that residents should start taking account of their outdoor furniture and other items that could become airborne in strong winds and be ready to move those things to a safe location.
”It’s never too early to start taking an inventory of your hurricane supplies,” Sebesta said. “We’ll be watching it and monitoring it and let’s hope it doesn’t come our way,” he said.
Luchs said while residents should be watching weather conditions closely, it’s important to rely on trusted sources.
“People should check official websites like the National Hurricane Center and focus on information from people they trust,” Luchs said.
