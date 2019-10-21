LAKE JACKSON — True to Life Ministries started as an idea to help lift up residents in need, but in order for the organization to get off the ground, it first needed help itself.
Started in August 2009, the founders had a clear vision of wanting to help the community and how they wanted to make that happen.
“We started True to Life because we knew that there were people in our community who were stuck in the destructive cycles of poverty, and we wanted to help them find a way to break those cycles,” Co-founder and Vision Ambassador Meredith King said.
Even to them, it seemed crazy; they had a huge dream and a lot of resources to mobilize before that dream could come true, King said.
But it was the same community they intended to serve who stepped up to help them from the beginning, providing volunteers and financial support.
The money to purchase their current facility at 105 This Way Street was donated by an anonymous donor. Before that, the organization operated out of donated space on Dixie Drive, King said.
Over the past decade, the ministry has grown steadily and exceeded the dreams of those who started the organization, King said.
But she said the organization’s growth and success has not led it astray from those original goals and principles established from the outset.
“In essence, it is to cultivate hope and introduce people to true life in Christ by providing the skills, resources, and community of support necessary for life change,” King said.
To make this happen, True to Life staff and volunteers work closely with other community organizations like food pantries and shelters.
“There are a lot of amazing resources in our community that provide support for people who are in need,” Executive Director Leslie Carter said. “We need those resources. Our clients have to have them while they’re transitioning out (of poverty). What we didn’t have is a resource to link arms with people and help them move forward.”
That’s the gap True to Life is intended to fill, she said. The organization offers mentoring and case management services, which provide clients with a mentor who can help them find needed resources while serving as an accountability partner and a friend to help them work toward their goals.
“Our clients are committed to life change; they’re committed to the long haul, and we’re committed with them,” Carter said.
True to Life offers free counseling for clients, a job training program and classes to help people find jobs, fill out applications and set budgets. The organization is also the parent of Club Belay at Brazoswood and Brazosport high schools, providing positive adult mentors who can help students tackle difficult issues.
“Often we see work start with students at the high school level, and that leads to opportunities to connect with and serve their families,” King said. “It’s really exciting when we’re able to follow that student into adulthood and they allow us to continue to serve them through our adult offerings.”
Those offerings have changed as the needs of the community have shifted over the past 10 years, King said, and they anticipate that to continue in upcoming years.
It’s a symbiotic relationship, however, and to support the community, True to Life needs support from the community.
“Sometimes people see True to Life from the outside and think, ‘They’ve been here for 10 years, they have an office building — they don’t have any needs,’” King said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
True to Life still needs volunteers and funding in order to reach clients and a desire to deepen the impact of the programs already offered, King said.
Organizers hope to meet those needs Oct. 25 at True to Life’s Concert of Hope at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with events beginning at 6:30 p.m., when Blue Water Highway opens for Christian and gospel singer-songwriter Natalie Grant.
A few hundred tickets are still available, Carter said, and a limited number of those are for reserved seats and VIP passes to the pre-event, which includes a chance to have autographed pictures with Blue Water Highway and an appearance by Grant.
In addition to refreshments and a raffle, the event will feature testimonials from clients who have changed their lives with the help of True to Life Ministries, Carter said.
“We’re really excited to gather all these people who have been a part of our work, who have helped make it possible, and celebrate with them all that God’s done,” she said.
It’s thanks to God’s provision and the support of the community that True to Life has become what it is today, King said, and they want to remain available for the long term.
