FREEPORT — Popular comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias never committed to performing in Freeport, his representatives said, and material online showing he would appeared in error, the event’s promoter said.
Information promoting “Feast With Fluffy!” appeared on the EventBrite online ticketing site as well as Instagram, stating it would happen Aug. 17 at Freeport Municipal Park. The event would include about 25 popular food trucks from all over the state for four hours, followed by a live performance by Iglesias, known for his Netflix comedy specials, according to the site.
Contacted Thursday afternoon, an assistant to Mathew Blake, who handles bookings for Iglesias, said no formal discussions about the comedian appearing in Freeport had taken place.
Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said he became concerned when reading about the proposed food truck event in Brazoria County Business Journal, a publication of The Facts released Thursday. He contacted the agent for Iglesias, who confirmed the comedian would not be in Freeport on Aug. 17.
Darian Baker, the person trying to put the event together, said he did not intend for the information to be made public on EventBrite. While the site allowed tickets for the event to be purchased, Baker said no tickets had been sold and he would have issued refunds if any had been.
“I was just making like a prototype,” he said. “I didn’t even know it was published.”
The Facts contacted Baker about 11 a.m. to ask him about the event and directed him to the active EventBrite page. By 3 p.m., it had been removed.
Baker said the information becoming public is the result of a misunderstanding. He had not used EventBrite before, he said.
“I haven’t made a public announcement because it was still in the works,” he said.
Freeport Parks and Recreation Director Kim Townsend said Baker approached her about trying to put the event together and she told him he would have to present a proposal to city staff for his plans to move forward. He also would require permits for it to take place, she said.
To her knowledge, he did not take any action toward having the event approved, Townsend said. She also is unaware of anyone buying tickets, she said.
Baker hopes to put together the event for August 2020, and intends to reach out to Iglesias’ representatives toward making that happen, he said.
EventBrite representatives did not respond to requests for information about its vetting process for events and whether any tickets were sold through the Feast with Fluffy page.
