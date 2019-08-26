LAKE JACKSON
Since the invention of the smartphone, children have grown up with screens instead of toys, apps instead of playtime. Jodi Larson, programs director at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, wanted to bring a screen-free creative activity for people and families of all ages to enjoy.
“Build a cardboard town is an event to get a little more fun in talking about our architect designed town,” Larson said. “Lake Jackson was designed by architect Alden B. Dow in 1943 for Dow Chemical. It is only one of a handful of designed towns in the United States.”
The goal of the activity is to honor the history of the town and its uniqueness while making the activity kid-friendly.
“We have a really rare heritage, so we decided to celebrate that in the most creative way we can possibly do, so we create a cardboard town,” she said. “The visitors here design and build what they want to see in a town, and it turns into a pretty diverse place by the end of the day.”
While the activity is marketed to children, adults can often be found building their own creations or assisting kids with their structures.
“Mostly, build a cardboard town is a place where families come and they start out thinking they’re coming because the kids like building things with cardboard but it is a family affair. There’s very few times where the kids are building and adults aren’t getting in on the action.” Larson said.
Strangers can often be found creating structures together and bonding in a creative environment.
“Many times you’ll see kids helping other kids hold up something while they’re taping things and you’ll see families assisting others,” Larson said. “Because they’re building a town, they’ll often look at what’s around them and they’ll help each other and build off each other’s creativity.”
Another lesson Larson wanted to teach people is to recycle, which is why the town is made of cardboard.
“We build out of sustainable materials so that we can recycle it at the end of the day.” she said.
With a wide variety of resources available to them, kids and adults had the ability to build whatever they wanted.
“I am building Rapunzel’s tower,” Leah Carroll, 7, said. “I’m in a history museum and I was thinking a tower would be good for history.” Rapunzel is Leah’s favorite princess.
Leah’s brother, Heath Carroll, was also working on a building.
“I am building a hotel for me,” Heath Carroll, 5, said. “No one else can stay here.”
Among the builders were teenage volunteers who were returning from the summer to assist and clean.
“I’m working on the inside of a bus, you can take the top off and put things in there,” said Alexxis La pointe, a returning volunteer. “I helped with the Living History day and it was really fun. I got to get out of the house and help people.”
The main goal of building a town was to bring people together as a community and celebrate the architectural history of Lake Jackson while being creative and bonding with family and friends.
