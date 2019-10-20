True to Life Ministries has a huge goal: to give people the tools to lift themselves from poverty. Their mission is to cultivate hope. There’s nothing more powerful than that. As long as there is hope, anything is possible.
But true change is an expensive, lengthy process that involves not just one-off help with covering bills or even short-term job skills training.
Anything worth doing is worth doing right, and since its inception 10 years ago, True to Life Ministries has focused on building relationships with clients who come to them seeking a true change.
They do that through training, job skill development, interview preparation and resume writing in classes where True to Life employees and volunteers pour themselves into the client, making clear they are supported in their journey.
True to Life also offers mentorship, with one-on-one relationships that focus not just on help and encouragement but also, maybe most importantly, on accountability. True to Life helps clients set goals and connects them with community resources that will help them reach those goals. The program also employs follow-up counseling.
Relationships are key to lasting change, and those come from True to Life’s employees and hundreds of volunteers who care about lifting others up.
“Research shows that for people to transition out of poverty, they must grow their resources — and we aren’t just talking about money,” the organization’s website states. “Resources are emotional, mental, spiritual and physical. They include support systems, relationships and the capacity to plan for the future. Research also shows intervention efforts are minimally effective outside of meaningful relationships.”
True to Life is celebrating 10 years with a major concert Friday night. The Concert of Hope will take place at the Dow Academic Center and the talent is big — seven-time Grammy Award nominee Natalie Grant and hometown favorites Bluewater Highway.
The entertainment is enough of a reason to show up for this one. Add in the work this local organization does for people right here in Brazoria County, and the venue ought to be packed.
I have volunteered with True to Life Ministries Employment 101 class, serving as a mock interviewer for clients about to head out looking for jobs in our community and assisting in resume writing workshops. I’ve seen firsthand the impact the organization’s in-school programs have on students through Club Belay, which gives students a place to belong.
Many local businesses, owned by people I admire for their give-back efforts, also provide support for True to Life, both monetarily and through volunteerism.
Those are some of the many reasons The Facts signed on as a major sponsor for the Concert of Hope this year. Our parent company, Southern Newspapers Inc., through the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, offers funding each year to every community served by one of its newspapers. It’s through that generous gift from the people who started our newspaper company, the parents of our current owner, that we have been able to support many local causes.
The Center for the Arts and Sciences, Buster’s Kids at BACH, United Way of Brazoria County long-term recovery efforts, Live Oak Clinic and the Brazosport College Foundation are some past recipients of these gifts.
I’m proud to work for a company that sees giving back to its communities as a vital part of what we do. Join me Friday in supporting the important work that True to Life Ministries has done and will continue to do for Brazoria County.
