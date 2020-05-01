ANGLETON — On the eve of the partial reopening of Texas businesses, Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne encouraged compassionate compliance as a small number of business owners prepare to rebel.
“I can honestly tell you that this is the most challenging situation for our officials and myself,” Yenne said.
Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores and shopping malls to operate under 25 percent capacity, Yenne has encountered situations where some owners, specifically of bars, refuse to comply, she said.
“Bars are open but for to-go or curbside only,” Yenne said. “I hope people buy out the bars for liquor, but the governor has ordered this. They aren’t open to the public. I look forward to when they can.”
Yenne said listening to struggling business owners has been the hardest thing she has encountered in her career.
“It’s hard to hear people losing their livelihoods to no fault of their own,” Yenne said. “This is excruciating. You want to fully appreciate it. I recognize that. It’s another thing to be in that position.”
However, it’s not an excuse to break the law, the district attorney said.
“The governor’s order is specific, and we will enforce the fullest effect of the law,” Yenne said. “There are many people suffering silently. Otherwise, every person has the right to ignore it. Other people following the law deserve to be treated equally.”
Offenders could face jail time for a class B misdemeanor if they disobey, something Yenne wants to avoid at all costs.
“We don’t want to arrest anyone,” Yenne said. “We have tried to approach them. This is the hardest time for our citizens ever, but we believe in civil liberties, and we can’t ignore it.”
County TOPS 500 cases
The county announced it had passed 500 cases after 24 people tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, including 19 cases behind bars.
The Scott unit in Angleton had 10 prisoners test positive — three in their 40s, four in their 60s, twos in 30s and one in his 50s. Rosharon’s Terrell unit recorded eight prisoners to test positive, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, ones in their 60s and 70s, according to county numbers.
Brazoria’s Clemens unit recorded its first inmate case in a prisoner in his 20s, according to county numbers. The facility previously had two employees that contracted the virus that resulted in the unit’s lockdown, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Officials are testing asymptomatic offenders who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19, TDCJ Communications Director Jeremy Desel said.
In the public, an Oyster Creek man in his 40s, a Manvel woman in her 20s, an Angleton woman in her 50s, a Pearland man in his 30s and a Brazoria woman in her 20s also tested positive.
The Brazoria case is travel-related, the city announced.
“This week, the numbers have been better than previous weeks,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “I hope to see that going forward.”
The county now has 509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 233 remaining active. Seven people recovered, bringing the total to 270. Six people have died from complications from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
New guidance ISSUED for unemployment claims
Texas residents can continue receiving unemployment benefits throughout the coronavirus response if they decide not to return to work for certain reasons as specified by the Texas Workforce Commission, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Acceptable reasons include: being 65 or older and therefore at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19, or living with a household member who is 65 or older, the release states. Other acceptable reasons are: testing positive for the virus by a state-authorized source and having not yet recovered; living with someone who has tested positive for the virus and who has not recovered; being in a 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to the virus; and having to take care of a child whose school or daycare is closed with no alternatives available, the release states.
Any other situation will be subject to a case-by-case review based on individual circumstances, the release states. Each unemployment claim is evaluated on an individual basis, but benefits would be granted if the person refused suitable work for such reasons, the release states.
“As the Lone Star State begins the process of safely and strategically opening the economy, our top priority is protecting the health and safety of all Texans — especially those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Abbott said.
