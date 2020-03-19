Our neighbors are hurting. Not just the ones in vulnerable populations who are shut in their homes for more extended periods than others or the ones caring for our sick.
As American life slows to nearly a crawl in response to the threat of coronavirus, our thoughts today go to the dreamers, the small business owners who pour their money and hearts into their work, employ our neighbors and comprise the fabric of what it means to live in a small town.
All businesses will suffer during this unprecedented time, but as many mourn their own losses — activities they hold dear, sports seasons unplayed and planned vacations scrapped — some among us worry if their life’s work will survive what will surely be an economic bust.
There is little we as individuals can control in this crazy time, but we can offer support to the businesses that sponsor our youth sports teams, allow our project graduations to hold bake sales and otherwise support causes important to us. We can do that by allowing them to do what they do best — serve us.
Many of our favorite restaurants are shifting dramatically to delivery or curbside service, and some are offering great deals. Now is the best time to call them up and order food to-go. If your family has plenty, order delivery for healthcare providers and first responders if you are able. And tip generously, even on to-go food, to help hourly wage-earners stay afloat.
The Facts is compiling a list of retailers, restaurants and grocers who are open, albiet in a different way, to serve you. It will run Saturday and Sunday. In the meantime, call your favorite local restaurateur and place an order.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that restaurants with a permit may now deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases and alcohol distributors and manufacturers can buy back excess inventory. So margaritas delivered from your favorite Mexican restaurant could actually happen.
As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Texas has increased dramatically in recent days, Gov. Greg Abbott said he will make an announcement on bars and restaurants today. That could represent another shift in the way our neighbors do business and present yet another obstacle to life as we had known it.
It’s a scary time for many of us, especially our small business owners. Pledge to support them in whatever way you can.
Let the silver lining of this crisis be the way we came together to support each other, especially those most vulnerable and the ones whose dreams have turned into the businesses that make our communities great.
