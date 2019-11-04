QUINTANA
Events that focus on insects are not for everyone, but Quintana Beach County Park’s third annual Pollinator Palooza proves that they can be both informative and fun for the family.
The Saturday event was intended to push people to think more about pollinators — to plant nectar and host plants, or to not completely rake up leaves because there are cocoons and chrysalises there that hold pollinating insects, Brinkmeyer said.
“We have a lot of butterflies in the park, and we have a lot of monarch butterflies that migrate through in the spring and the fall, and we wanted to highlight that, plus just pollinators in general,” said Patty Brinkmeyer, Quintana Beach County Park supervisor.
Activities for children and adults included coloring pages, microscopes to explore the insects up close and a live butterfly enclosure that people could enter to see monarch butterflies in person. More than one person had a butterfly land on them.
Migrating butterflies were caught with butterfly nets for the enclosure and were released outside after the event. Brinkmeyer also tagged them so that their migration process can be tracked. Tagging the butterflies doesn’t hurt them or impair their ability to fly.
“In the spring, monarch butterflies migrate from Mexico to Canada, but it takes several generations of them to get there because the monarch only lives two to four weeks,” Brinkmeyer said. “But on the way back, the same butterfly flies all the way down to Mexico, and that super-generation of monarch can live up to eight months.”
The Pollinator Palooza is free and open to the public each year, and dozens of people came out to enjoy the activities and to learn more about the insects.
“After I came last year, I couldn’t wait to come back again because I love butterflies,” Dorothy Clark said. This was her second year at the Palooza, and she learned a lot about what butterflies eat and what kind of flora should be planted for them, she said.
Oklahoma State University doctorate student David Berman has studied fall-breeding monarch butterflies in Texas for the past three years and was at the event to speak about his research. The Brazoria County Beekeepers Association was also present to talk to people about honeybees, another great pollinator, and to sell local honey.
Brinkmeyer’s favorite part is seeing how the kids enjoy the event, and how “they’re so tickled to have one land on them or to hold one on their finger. And I like to educate the people about being good stewards of the earth.”
“If you look around for native pollinators, you’re going to find less and less of them,” said Larry Hoehne, first vice president of the beekeepers association. “We don’t want to see the butterflies or any of the pollinators disappear.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.