ANGLETON — Enjoying your solitude or visiting in small gatherings is what Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta advises when beaches reopen to the public Friday.
The judge announced Tuesday afternoon that along with restaurants, malls, retail stores and movie theaters opening at 25 percent capacity, county beaches will be open to vehicular traffic starting Friday.
The judge encourages residents to enjoy themselves but to remain smart and vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m hopeful that people will not congregate up and people will spread apart,” Sebesta said. “Gas is cheap right now, so drive further down if you have to. There are miles of it. Let’s not give the disease a chance to bounce back.”
Sebesta added that law enforcement presence will be at the beach and will recommend people to social distance if they aren’t doing so.
Surfside’s Jetty County Park will still take a maximum capacity of 75 people, Sebesta said. The limit is not involving the jetties, he said.
County records its sixth COVID-19 death
A Pearland man in his 50s became the youngest Brazoria County resident to die from complications of COVID-19.
“It’s the worst thing imaginable to have,” Sebesta said. “That’s not old. That’s my age.”
The death is the third the county has received in the past two days. Before Monday, Brazoria County had only three people who died.
Sebesta sympathized with the family and hopes residents will continue to abide by Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommendations to prevemnt further spread of the disease.
The count added 12 people to the county’s tally of residents to test positive for COVID-19, with seven being prisoners.
Four were in Rosharon’s Terrell unit, two in their 50s and ones in their 60s and 70s, the county said.
The Scott unit in Angleton had inmates in their 50s and 60s while the Stringfellow unit in Rosharon added a lone inmate in 60s, according to county numbers.
Outside of confinement, a Lake Jackson man in his 20s and an Angleton woman in her 50s also tested positive for the disease, the county said.
Two Pearland women in their 50s and another in her 30s joined the city’s 189 total cases, according to county numbers. Only 49 remain active.
Brazoria County also had seven people recover from COVID-19, bringing the total to 257 residents out of 476 positive tests.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.