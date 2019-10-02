Community events like Tuesday’s National Night Out can bring first responders out to eliminate fear and show the community that they are just like the people they aim to help.
“We’re part of the community, just like them,” Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said. “We want them to know that they can approach us anytime.”
Shelby Smirch works in an emergency room and often sees local firefighters and police officers, she said. Lake Jackson’s National Night Out at MacLean Park was a chance for her 10-year-old daughter, Riley Creech, to see them too, Smirch said.
Riley said they hadn’t been there that long, but her favorite part so far was the snow cones.
It’s all about the community and first responders building a relationship, Sidebottom said.
Each of the 55 vendors and numerous attendees support first responders in a different way, Lake Jackson Public Relations Officer John Hogan said.
“We all stand behind each other,” he said.
Whether people didn’t know what to do for dinner or wanted to meet first responders, Hogan wanted as many people to attend as possible.
In Richwood, some officers who don’t usually see the bright side of the community got a chance to interact.
“I work nights,” Richwood K9 Officer Jennifer Beaver said. “It’s nice for us to deal with people when we’re not responding to calls or fixing a problem for them.”
Her K-9 officer, Hondo, did not attend Tuesday because he’s more of a career dog than a public relations dog, she said.
Samantha Resecker brought her daughter, 7-year-old Hayley, to meet first responders at Richwood Municipal Park on Tuesday.
“It makes it less scary if it’s ever needed,” Resecker said. “And it opens her eyes for possibilities in the future.”
At Clute’s National Night Out event, Daniel Acuna was able to see some of the first responders he knew from growing up in the area.
“It is really cool to see some of the same people in the department,” Acuna said. “It shows their dedication to the city.”
He and Gladys Villicana brought daughter, Angelica Acuna, to Clute Municipal Park Tuesday night. Angelica said she loved all the activities which included a dunking booth, bean-bag toss and a bounce house. Her favorite was the bounce house.
This annual event is a chance for first responders to interact with the community, especially with the children, Clute Chief of Police James Fitch said.
“It is a great chance for residents and their kids to see that we are regular people. We are approachable and they can come to us about anything,” Fitch said.
In Freeport, new resident Laci White brought her 10-year-old daughter to see what National Night Out was all about on Tuesday.
She said it was great to see how much they did for the children.
The event featured a petting zoo, bounce houses and a live DJ with a dance floor for residents to enjoy.
In between dance moves, Freeport Chief of Police Ray Garivey compared the connection between first responders and the community to a bridge. National Night Out is just a chance for them to remodel the bridge and remain connected.
“They love us, and we love them,” Garivey said while at Freeport Municipal Park.
