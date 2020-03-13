Amid growing concern over coronavirus, Southern Brazoria County school districts have canceled classes for next week and scheduled sports activities along with them.
Brazosport ISD, Angleton ISD, Columbia-Brazoria ISD, Sweeny ISD and Danbury ISD have all canceled classes for next week.
“Safety of our students is our top priority. We’re in constant communication with health officials and updates from the CDC,” Brazoria ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “We have a lot of people that travel during spring break, and we want to be let things settle down.”
Brazosport, Brazoswood, Columbia and Danbury are all slated to finish their baseball tournaments this weekend before hanging up their cleats for at least a week.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
With health and government leaders encouraging people to avoid gathering in significant numbers, it’s hard to say when teams might get back on the field.
“We always have to take care of the kids and people first. You never want to be the person that doesn’t do anything and something happens,” Brazosport High School athletic campus coordinator Matt Kanipes said. “I don’t know what the timetable will be, but hopefully everything gets suspended and we can play games at a later date. Once they canceled the (Houston) rodeo, I felt this would happen.”
The only sport still playing in Brazosport ISD will be baseball, with both Brazoswood and Brazosport playing at tournaments outside the area.
Brazosport games missed: Softball (at Fort Bend Elkins), (vs. Danbury), (at C.E. King), Track and Field (Gobbler Relays), (Bulldog Relays), Baseball (vs. Foster), (at Liberty), (at Boling), Tennis at (Bay City), Girls soccer (at Palacios), Boys soccer (at Palacios).
Brazoswood games missed: Softball (vs. Alief Elsik), (vs. Pasadena Memorial), Baseball (at George Ranch), (vs. Alief Taylor), Water Polo (girls and boys vs. Clear Springs), Tennis ( Galveston Beachcomber Tournament), Track and Field (Purnell Relays), Boys Golf (El Campo Invitational) Girls Golf (Crosby Invitational), Girls Soccer (at Alief Taylor), Boys Soccer (vs. Alief Taylor).
ANGLETON ISD
All Angleton extracurricular activities have been suspended and school has been canceled for next week.
“Every school in the county is taking these measures and every sporting event around the world is getting canceled,” Angleton athletics director Jason Brittain said. “The safety of our kids is our No. 1 concern and we are taking precautions. In a week, we’ll see what happens and I think UIL will be taking certain procedures for all schools across the state.”
Games missed : Softball (at Terry) (at Foster), (vs. Lamar Consolidated), Boys golf (at El Campo), Girls Soccer (at Foster), Boys Soccer (vs. Foster),Boys Golf (Wildcat golf club), Track and Field (Purnell Relays), Baseball (vs. Willowridge).
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
Columbia High School officials are set to make final decisions at 3 p.m. today.
“The most important thing is the health of all of our students and staff,” Columbia Athletic Director Brent Mascheck said. “We’re going to follow the advice of health professionals and administrators and go from there.”
The Roughneck baseball team will finish their tournament in El Campo.
Games missed: Powerlifting (Boys Region IV Meet), (Girls Class 4A State Meet, Waco), Golf Boys (El Campo Invitational) Girls (Crosby Invitational), Soccer Girls (Palacios at Columbia), (Columbia at El Campo), Boys Soccer (Palacios at Columbia), (Columbia at El Campo), Softball (Columbia at Cypress Creek), (Columbia at East Bernard), Baseball (Houston Furr at Columbia), (Columbia at Manvel), Tennis (Bay City Invitational) Track and Field (Sweeny Bulldog Relays).
DANBURY ISD
Danbury will finish out its baseball tournament at the Rice Wood Bat Invitational at Rice Consolidated High School. Plans beyond that will be decided at a meeting this morning.
Games possibly missed: Softball (Hitchcock at Danbury, Danbury at Brazosport, Danbury at Boling); Baseball (Danbury at Bay Area Christian); Track and Field (Danbury at Tidehaven, Danbury at Boling).
SWEENY
In a statement by Sweeny ISD, both school and extracurricular activities have been suspended for the foreseeable future.
“I’m sure UIL will come out with a statement regarding what to do for all sports soon,” Sweeny Athletic Director Randy Lynch said. “I know on our end everything has been canceled and we’ll have more information tomorrow or in the beginning of next week.”
Games missed : Powerlifting (Boys Region IV Meet), (Girls Class 4A State Meet), Golf Boys (El Campo Invitational), Girls (El Campo Invitational), Soccer Girls (Sweeny at Wharton), (Bay City at Sweeny) Boys (Sweeny at Wharton), (Bay City at Sweeny), Softball (Sweeny at San Marcos Tournament), Baseball (Episcopal at Sweeny), (Sweeny at Kinkaid) Track and Field (Bulldog Relays).
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN
Brazosport Christian Athletic Director Robbie Crutchfield said the school has suspended all extracurricular activities indefinitely as well as school for next week.
Games missed: Track and Field (Fort Bend Christian Meet).
