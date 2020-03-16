At least two Southern Brazoria County school districts will provide meals to families in need while classes are out this week.
Brazosport ISD will provide two meals each day for students who are 18 and younger. Adults picking up meals will be asked to provide their children’s name and age.
They can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ogg Elementary on Lazy Lane in Clute, Velasco Elementary on Gulf Boulevard in Freeport and Ney Elementary on Winding Way in Lake Jackson.
The Meals on the Move bus will make daily stops through Friday from:
10:30 to 11 a.m. at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy in Jones Creek;
11:15 to 11:40 a.m. at Northgate Apartments, 1700 N. Ave. K in Freeport;
11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Casa Quintana Apartments, 905 N. Ave. J in Freeport;
1 to 1:30 p.m. at Madge Griffith Elementary, 101 Lexington Ave., Clute.
Sweeny ISD will provide a meal for those 18 and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Pickup and delivery both are available; children must be present to receive the meal.
Each meal will contain lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning. Pickup meals will be served hot; delivery meals will be served cold.
Those wanting to pick up meals can do so at Sweeny Elementary, 709 N. Sycamore St. Families should wait in the car, where a staff volunteer will bring the meals to them.
Those receiving delivery will need to meet the delivery person outside their door.
Angleton ISD said Friday it is working on a meal program for while children are out and plans to announce the details today.
No information was available on what plans are being considered in Columbia-Brazoria ISD and Danbury ISD.
For information about meal service while students are out this week, contact your child’s campus or the district administration office.
