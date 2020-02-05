LAKE JACKSON — The turnout at The Facts Candidate Forum on Tuesday shows how engaged the community is with the upcoming Primary Election, Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz said.
People packed the Terrace Room of the Lake Jackson Civic Center to hear Republican candidates for Brazoria County Sheriff and Texas House District 25 representative answer reader-submitted questions in The Facts’ effort to help attendees decide who to vote for.
Some had already decided, evident by a sea of Rhonda Seth for House District 25 shirts in a back section of the room. Other coordinated outfits represented the lone Democratic House candidate, Patrick Henry, while Troy Brimage, Ro’Vin Garrett, Mitch Thames and Cody Vasut all had supporters present.
The same was true for Brazoria County sheriff candidates Richard Foreman, Bo Stallman and Randy Rhyne.
Candidates visited with attendees along the outer edge of the room, leaving the more than 300 seats almost empty until Mintz indicated the question and answer session was soon to begin. Though some attendees remained standing in the back, almost all the seats filled up.
Some responses drew mid-sentence cheers and applause, while attendees politely complied with Mintz’s request to refrain from booing.
Others showed up without any campaign swag and listened intently to the candidates’ responses.
Some candidates pointedly “deferred” questions to others or indicated they have the most years left to give to a career, but continued to chuckle and smile amongst themselves, especially when Vasut could not remember to leave the microphone turned on for his neighboring candidates.
Mintz thanked all the candidates, including those for judge and constable, for showing up and putting themselves out there on ballots, which deserves respect and attention, she said.
Early voting begins Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28. Primary Election Day is March 3.
