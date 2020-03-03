More than a decade ago, The Facts did an analysis of how Pearland’s explosive growth affected Brazoria County’s politics and the sway the county’s northernmost city would have in the long term. So far, it hasn’t shown much interest about the outcome of elections beyond those happening within its three-county borders.
Now having almost one-third of the total population of the county, the leaders of both major political parties in Brazoria County cast their eyes northward as they try to gauge how their candidates will do each election cycle. And that question The Facts asked those years back remains largely unresolved.
Perhaps this cycle will provide some clarity with an incumbent Republican president making the top of that party’s ticket a foregone conclusion. That leaves the down-ballot races to spell out the fates of the GOP, where in some cases more than a dozen candidates are seeking to be the party’s nominee.
For all its potential heft and increasingly skewed blue share of the electorate, Pearland has had little influence overall on county-level races. The focus of its voters seems to be on the bigger apples — the presidency, seats in Congress and statewide offices — than on the local folks who spend time in the trenches with the people of Brazoria County.
And that’s just fine with the burgundy-red Republicans of the rest of the county, who will continue to hold on to the major offices for at least another two years. Most county-level seats have no Democrat standing in the way of the Republican primary winner taking office.
Such as the case with the person who will be the county’s top law enforcement officer with Republicans Richard Foreman, Randy Rhyne or Bo Stallman being the de facto winner in the sheriff’s race. The two incumbent county commissioners, Dude Payne and Stacy Adams, didn’t even have to buy campaign signs this cycle. Same with several judges and constables.
The contested local races today all are on the Republican side, and as is the norm for a couple decades now, almost 70 percent of those who have cast ballots in the primaries did so in GOP booths. And good for all of them for being engaged in who will run their government and how.
For those still sitting on the sidelines, get into the game between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today at any of the polling locations listed in today’s edition of The Facts. Whichever side a voter chooses, caring enough about our democracy and our county should be enough to motivate people to get involved.
Pearland voters seem to not care a whole lot about what happens to their south, leaving it up to the rest of us to do right by Brazoria County and pick the people we think are best suited to listen and lead those of us who call it home.
