Everybody in Brazoria County improves the community in one way or another, but few can say they’ve been at it quite as long as Carrie Thomas. The former beautician has been here for 99 years.
“I was raised here in Mims community. I was born right here,” she said.
A lot has changed since then, but her the early things she entertained herself with were the timeless joys many Texas children share. As a young girl, she would often make mud cakes or go after crawfish for a tasty treat.
“I did crawfishin’ with a piece of bacon and a string,” she recalled. “After we’d go home and clean them and just like we do now. Get the tail and eat ‘em.”
Her mother died when she was 12 years old. She said it was rough for her, as it is for all motherless children, something that has made her sensitive to the needs of children throughout her lifetime. She, her sisters and her brother were initially raised by her grandmother. Then Thomas went to live with her aunt, who was married to a preacher. She thinks that’s where she got some of her lifelong passion for the church.
“From being a child on up, that’s all I know, is the church,” she said. “That’s all I know — talk about the church and finding what’s right.”
Friends say she’s deeply involved in church activities at Zion Temple AME Church, where she’s an emeritus steward, part of the missionary society and enjoyed decades as leader of the choir.
“Most people at her age, they’re probably sitting around at home. Not her. Whatever’s going on, she’s gonna be involved in it,” friend Ruby Johnson said. “She is at church every Sunday. She has opinions as to what needs to be done at the church, and they’re credible opinions. We get a new minister, she takes him under her wings and protects him.”
Ruby said Thomas has gained a lot of love and respect in the community over the years, in her spiritual, personal and professional life. She was a community notary for several years. She also took a nursing assistant course, but on her first day of work, she found it not to her liking. She began sitting with patients in the hospital instead. But her best-known work is as a beautician. Thomas spent many years turning out beautiful haircuts from a shop in the back of her house and was even president of the Beauticians Club before dwindling membership led to its conclusion.
“She’s lived in the same house down the street for 60 or 70 years,” friend Theresa Jackson said. “We all remember her doing our children’s hair.”
Thomas said she slipped into her role as a beautician due to the sociability of the work. It gave her the chance to have good conversations, and she also had a talent for doing hair. It seemed like a perfect combination.
“It’s just something I like to do. I like to comb hair and be around people. I like to talk, enjoy people,” she said.
These days, she has a new job. Though it’s not a formal position, those who know her say she’s made a full-time occupation out of mothering most of Brazoria. Friend Clara Johnson described her as a Proverbs 31 woman, a reference to the Bible passage describing a virtuous and hardworking woman.
“She teaches people to live a Christian life, but also to have a good laugh and have fun,” Clara said. “She touches the lives of young people, not just people of my age. I have a daughter and we have other young people in the community, they love to go and sit and talk with her. She was born in the Great Depression. She’s seen so much. She likes to talk to you about it and how the Lord has brought her so far.”
She’s also very active in the community, Clara said, helping organize the annual Juneteenth celebration as well as helping out with events at the Mims Community Center and community cemetery. She’s also well known as a hostess and cook, with an ever-open door and laden table.
In return, friends and neighbors try to take care of her, driving her to church and accompanying her on doctor’s visits. The community has recognized her as well, with certificates and awards for her years of work. But some believe there’s no reward great enough for the love she shows them.
“The award that I’m the proudest of, (she) hasn’t gotten awarded for. It is parenting the community, faithful service and hospitality. She doesn’t have any papers to show what she does for all of us,” Jackson said. “How do you put it on the wall that somebody parented you? That somebody gave you love, peace, comfort and hospitality?”
Thomas has seen a lot of changes over the years, but her devotion to others has remained the same. Since her birth in 1921, the world has seen momentous leaps in technology and astounding shifts in culture. She said many things about the modern age go too fast for her liking, but one thing has stayed steady and always will.
“I don’t look for wrong things to do. I always want to do good,” she said. “Growing up as a child in the church, that’s what helped me be what I am today.”
