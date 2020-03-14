ANGLETON — Fewer than 10 residents have been tested for coronavirus in Brazoria County, and none of them have been shown to have the illness, county officials said Friday evening.
“The testing that’s gone on so far, no positives have been returned,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
While Sebesta did not know exactly how many have been tested, it’s less than 10 — and there have been no presumptive positives, he said.
More haven’t been tested because only those meeting specific criteria are being administered the coronavirus test, which is in very limited supply, area health leaders said. The standard is to test only individuals with symptoms and not the “worried well.”
“Brazoria County has a few individuals pending test results but currently there are no ‘presumptive positive’ cases or confirmed cases,” said Cathy Sbrusch, the director of Public Health Services with the Brazoria County Health Department.
Local and county officials are taking actions to inhibit the potential spread of the virus should it appear in the county.
ANGLETON
All city services will remain normal as usual, Mayor Jason Perez said.
The recreation center has canceled all rentals and events for the foreseeable future and closed the pool, but the gym and the gymnasium will stay open for now, the mayor said. The city also eliminated jury duty for the next week.
Staff has been alerted and will be instructed to use judgment and caution to handle any situation, Perez said.
“This is our way to keep some sense of normality,” Perez said. “We will all get through this together.”
CLUTE
The city is proceeding “with an abundance of caution” in order to take care of city staff and the public during this time, according to a news release sent out Friday evening.
Essential city operations and services will continue without reduction, but the city is taking preparations to mitigate direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 situation, City Manager CJ Snipes stated in the release.
Indoor events at the B.R. Hester Event Center and Clute Park have been canceled or postponed through the end of March, and the fitness center will be closed today through at least March 23. Outdoor events, including adult softball leagues and gatherings at the Pavilion, will continue as scheduled, but will be canceled if state or county health officials deem it necessary, Snipes said.
Beginning Monday, in-person payments to the city will be limited to 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. at City Hall, the parks department and the municipal court. Payments made through the drive-up window at City Hall will be accepted as normal, and residents are urged to use online and credit card payments as much as possible, Snipes said. Call 979-265-2541 with any questions.
“We hope that you all stay healthy,” Snipes said. “Remember to wash your hands.”
The Brazosport Museum of Natural Science and Brazosport Art League Gallery in the Center for the Arts and Sciences will be closed until March 24, the center announced on its website. Scheduled shows in the BASF Planetarium have been canceled until April 7.
FREEPORT
Large city-sponsored gatherings will be limited and a few city facilities will be closed as Freeport continues to monitor the situation, City Manager Tim Kelty said in a new release.
The Freeport Recreation Center is closed and group exercise classes will be suspended through the end of March, he said. Public parks, including the golf course, remain open.
Public meetings and events hosted or sponsored by the city will be postponed until further notice, Kelty said.
City employees are directed to cancel or reschedule all non-essential training and travel for March and April, while the city manager’s office will continue to evaluate department activity and modify if necessary. Good hygiene practices are being emphasized at all city facilities, he said.
“Over the coming days and weeks, the city will continue to assess the situation daily and will update residents regarding future closures and impacts to the community through the city’s website and social media pages,” Kelty said.
LAKE JACKSON
City Manager Bill Yenne said Lake Jackson is being very cautious and putting out information as it is received.
The majority of residents already use automatic payments for utility billing, but payments can continue to be made through the drive-through window or in person, and hand sanitizer is available right at the gate for those who do decide to make payments inside, he said.
“We have closed the Rec Center for the next week, and the museum has decided to close for the time being,” Yenne said.
The city did not have any events scheduled until April, and decisions will be made regarding those the closer they get to April, he said.
“We’re listening to the daily calls with the state and we’re following the instructions that we’re being given,” Yenne said.
With cancellation of events at Brazosport College, the second annual BAM! Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 28 at the Clarion, will transition to a virtual festival with online screenings of videos and awards, he said.
SCHOOLS
Columbia-Brazoria ISD Danbury ISD made cancellation of their classes next week official along with all their extracurricular activities. Their decisions fall in line with Angleton, Brazosport, Pearland and Sweeny ISDs.
SAT exams scheduled for today at local campuses have been postponed until March 28.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
All visitation at the Brazoria County jail has been suspended and until further notice to comply with the disaster declaration issued Friday by Gov. Greg Abbott, a new release states.
“The health and well-being of the inmates in our custody and our employees are of paramount importance to us,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said in the release on behalf of Sheriff Charles Wagner.
Video visitation is still available, and bonds will continue to be processed for inmates eligible for release, Snelgrove said. The sheriff’s office will make every effort to allow attorneys to visit their clients, but attorneys will be screened for signs and symptoms of the virus before they are allowed to enter, he said.
“We understand that this may be an inconvenience to those wishing to visit their loved ones in our custody,” Snelgrove said. “However we must take this action to help prevent the inmates in our custody and our employees from being exposed to COVID-19.”
