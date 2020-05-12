ANGLETON — Four COVID-19 cases in three separate West Columbia households highlighted the 12 new cases Brazoria County reported Monday.
The West Columbia cases were reported in two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s. Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta did not have context to add besides that the cases were spread out among residents of three homes, he said.
“I would think that almost every case these days is community spread,” Sebesta said in a written statement.
The county reported another four cases within two state prison units Monday. The Terrell Unit in Rosharon had three new cases — two men in their 30s and one in his 60s. Angleton’s Wayne Scott Unit had one man in his 30s infected.
Pearland had two new cases Monday, one man in his 50s and another in his 70s. Other cases include an Angleton woman in her 30s and a Hillcrest Village man in his 60s.
“It’s not a good day when your numbers exceed Pearland’s,” West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
The city used its call system to inform residents about the new cases, since keeping residents informed is the top priority, Kincannon said. She worries that since the stay-at-home orders expired and West Columbia is a small, rural community, people might have let their guards down.
“We need to continue to practice social distancing, we need to continue to use proper hygiene,” Kincannon said. “This is by no means over.”
Businesses are doing a good job in the city, including H-E-B, where employees continue to sanitize carts, she said.
As more testing is made available, there likely will be more cases reported, Kincannon said, noting these numbers could be evidence of that availability.
West Columbia had not had a positive test since April 19, and had only four cases since tracking began in mid-March until Monday.
The county continues to gather more data about testing, though it does not have the number of people tested per day at all the locations, Sebesta said.
The county will share the results of the 143 people tested Wednesday at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland and the 101 tested Saturday at MacLean Park in Lake Jackson when they get those results, Sebesta said. That should help residents get a “flavor” of the percentages testing positive, he said.
USDA assists Texas families
Texas families whose children are eligible for free- and reduced-price school lunches can receive a share of extra money provided to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
The money for the program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture was included in the coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March. It applies to children whose schools were closed for at least five consecutive days during the emergency designation, according to a news release.
The state will distribute the money by issuing electronic benefit cards that can be used to purchase groceries.
