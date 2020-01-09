CLUTE — Even in the safest of neighborhoods, residents should think twice before leaving their vehicles unlocked in their driveways, police constantly remind residents. Failing to do something cost a family something invaluable.
Jennifer Conlin’s vehicle, parked in a driveway on Yorktown Avenue in the College Park subdivision, was one of a string of vehicle burglaries Tuesday night. Stolen from her car was a necklace stolen containing the ashes of her brother-in-law.
“There were several vehicles in College Park that were burglarized,” Clute Police Chief James Fitch said. “This is one of the items that were stolen.”
The theft was discovered Wednesday morning.
“It’s important because of what it is,” Conlin said. “My kids were devastated when it was gone this morning.”
Her brother-in-law had a close relationship with her family, and his ashes contained in the necklace meant a lot to everyone, she said.
“Everybody’s upset today,” Conlin said.
About 10 vehicles in the College Park area off College Boulevard near Madge Griffith Elementary School were burglarized, Fitch said. The thefts occurred in the overnight hours, and the victims discovered them when they went to their vehicles in the morning, Fitch said.
“It appears the suspects went house to house looking for vehicles that were left unlocked,” Fitch said. “When they found one, they rummaged through them and took anything that might have been of value.”
The thief, or thieves, “took basically anything they could find,” Fitch said. “Jewelry, gift cards, pocket knives.”
Papers in Conlin’s vehicle were strewn about as though they had been gone through, including a checkbook and a vehicle title, she said. A Yeti cooler was sitting right outside, and the necklace was the only thing taken.
Conlin’s vehicle was unlocked, she said.
“The other vehicle was locked and he couldn’t get in,” she said.
It’s still “very early in the investigation,” Fitch said, and it is unknown whether Tuesday night’s burglaries are connected to other burglaries in Clute and Lake Jackson in recent months.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clute police at 979-265-6194.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.