With Justin Verlander taking the mound in Game 6 of the World Series, many Brazoria County residents felt confident the night would end in a repeat World Series victory for the Houston Astros — and appropriately came ready to celebrate in downtown Lake Jackson.
But when Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon hit a two-run bomb in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead, many residents were noticeably dejected. The night didn’t get better for Astros fans after that. The Nats put the pressure on with a 7-2 final score, forcing a Game 7.
“I think it’s a nail-biter for sure,” said Lake Jackson resident Trent Rousseau. “I’m confident in the Astros either way.”
Between several downtown restaurants, Astros fans packed the house with blue and orange clothing and makeup proudly displayed. Watch parties complete with balloons, face-paint and drink specials ensued.
Academy Sports in Lake Jackson prepared for another win Tuesday night after the 2017 victory brought droves of people to the store looking to buy "World Series Champions" merchandise.
"We will be reopening tonight and staying open,” said Assistant Store Manager Jon Pfleeger. “It depends on when (the Astros) win, but the game will probably end around 10 p.m. and we will just stay open. We’re expecting a big crowd, I couldn’t give you a number, but we’ll be here. We basically told anyone that would come in to come on in and we’ll sell merchandise until we run out.”
Several residents expressed dismay at the home loss, but said the Astros will make a come back and win it Wednesday.
“Clearly, we wanted a win. Competitively it’s been a good game,” Lake Jackson resident Julie Ahern said. “We’re hitting again, which is good, not as well as we want. Obviously we were confident with Verlander."
“We’re upset because (Juan) Soto couldn’t play at home and then he comes here and hits home runs,” longtime Astros' fan Nadyia Garcia said. “Tomorrow’s gonna be a challenging game, but the Astros are gonna come up on top, because we have to.”
The Astros will take on the Nationals at 7 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in a decisive World Series finale.
“We’re at home and we’re gonna win. We need to,” Garcia said.
(1) entry
I would guess 90% of these folks are just on the bandwagon. 5 years ago you couldn't hardly spot an astro fan down here much as well find any establishment showing the game. I'm pulling for the Nats in game 7.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.