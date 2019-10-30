Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.