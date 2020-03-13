Brazoria County is still free of COVID-19, but the county is doing its part to discourage large gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
Jury duty is canceled the weeks of March 16 and 23, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta’s office announced.
“We are doing our part to slow the spread so our health-care professionals aren’t tsunami’d,” Sebesta said.
The county judge’s office put cities’ event cancellations “under their discretions.”
All residents have to remain calm and use common sense when in public or at home, Sebesta said.
“Keep up with reliable sources, treat your hygiene, use your best judgment,” the judge said.
Sebesta and many other local officials recommended to rely on official sources for the latest updates on the virus, both locally and around the country.
“I encourage concerned people to visit the Center sfor Disease Control and Prevention website and not to get your news from social media or some of these cable news stations,” Sebesta said.
In order to protect everyone in the community, people wash their hands and avoiding entering the public if feeling ill, Sebesta said.
“Don’t go anywhere if you feel uncomfortable or sick in any way,” Sebesta said. “Don’t put your neighbors at risk.”
Lake Jackson events are to go as planned since most are occurring in April, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“We are actively working with the Texas Department of Health Services to decide what will be best going forward,” Yenne said.
Yenne and the City Council understand the concern and confusion of the unknown, but want residents to be informed and vigilant when it comes to their health, he said.
“We are monitoring every day and coordinating with health providers,” Yenne said. “If you have any concerns, contact the county health providers and they will assist you.”
For information and updates, Yenne encourages people to visit the city website and follow its Facebook page.
Angleton is reviewing contingency plans for employees in case of contracting the virus, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“We keep open communication with the county emergency manager and are keeping all options open,” Perez said.
The city will not impose sanctions on large gatherings at this point, but encourage limiting exposure to large groups of people at once, the mayor said. Its decision to cancel the popular Angleton Market Days next weekend is in line with that recommendation.
“Just use your best judgment,” Perez said. “Hopefully nothing will happen, but we are prepared if anything pops up.”
Freeport canceled its Spring Break Olympics event scheduled for today.
Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty echoed sanitary hygiene for all residents.
“We are going to provide full service to the city,” Kelty said. “We are public servants and we are here to serve the public.”
Visit cdc.gov, brazoriacountytx.gov or cities’ websites to keep up with the latest information.
For the love of God just stop it. People are freaking out over nothing. No one batted an eye when SARs hit in 2009. If this wasn't an election year people would act normal.
