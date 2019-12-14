DONATE FOR TEENS Anyone can donate gift cards, gifts for teenage children or money in person at 104 W. Myrtle St., Suites 207 and 226, Angleton, online at casa-mw.org or call 979-308-4576.
ANGLETON
Around Christmastime, there are babies and young children in foster care who won’t be getting gifts like everyone else. That easily presses on the heart, Gulf Coast CASA Program Director Rozlyn Jones said.
But Court Appointed Special Advocates program officials and volunteers know there are numerous teenagers in foster care who hope for Christmas gifts just like any of their peers.
Depending on whether the teens are placed in a home or residential treatment center, unless their caseworkers get them something, CASA might be the only organization giving them gifts, Jones said.
“The teenagers may not receive a gift at all for Christmas,” Jones said.
The community has donated many gifts to CASA for younger children, but the program is lacking gifts to give to teenagers, she said. It’s typically much easier to pick up toys or items for younger children, Jones said.
“People get joy from going out and purchasing stuff for the kids,” she said.
Teenagers might want to buy something for themselves or expensive items, so gift cards are ideal, she said.
“They are just like any other children that want normal things,” Volunteer Recruiter Marian Bullard said.
They typically want the same nice shoes and nice shirts the other kids in school are getting, Bullard said, and they should not be treated differently because they are in foster care.
Unfortunately, teenagers in the system learn not to ask for too much because they know how the system works, Volunteer Supervisor Elizabeth Salas said.
They’d rather not be disappointed, Volunteer Trainer Patti Foster said.
But CASA can get them at least part of what they’re hoping for on Christmas Day. They just need community support to do it.
Anyone can donate gift cards, gifts for teenage children or money in person at 104 W. Myrtle St., Suites 207 and 226, Angleton, online at casa-mw.org or call 979-308-4576.
Gulf Coast CASA serves children of Brazoria, Matagorda and Wharton counties all year long by volunteering, being screened and highly trained, then appointed by judges to represent and advocate for a child’s best interests in the child protection system, according to its website.
People might not believe there is so much abuse and neglect in their communities, which makes CASA’s mission extremely important, Jones said.
Besides Christmas gifts, CASA also needs more volunteers, especially men and minorities, she said.
“Donate, advocate and just spread the word,” she said.
