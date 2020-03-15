Our customer service representative hurried in while I stood in The Facts advertising department, discussing changes in newspaper page allocations.
Customers were calling in a panic, Theresa told me. They wanted to know if the newspaper was closing in response to coronavirus.
My response: Of course not. Serving the public in times of crisis is what we do. Times like these are when community newspapers are needed most. We deal in information, not speculation, peddle in facts, not fear.
I spent a good bit of the day Friday visiting with our employees. They were busy sanitizing countertops, washing their hands and doing their jobs. Well, advertising sales representative Karyn Kadera did stop long enough to track down some toilet paper for a couple of busy staff members who were running out at home.
We talked about our mission, to serve Brazoria County with news about your community and help our advertisers reach their audiences.
Word came Saturday that two Alvin residents have COVID-19, the name of the disease coronavirus causes. Other cases will come. The smartest thing we can do is limit unnecessary close social interaction, especially in large groups. That will slow the spread so new cases do not outpace the capacity of our healthcare industry to care for those who become sick. Slowing the number of new cases to a trickle instead of a stream, or even a stream as opposed to a gusher, gives our hospitals and medical professionals a fighting chance to properly treat everyone who needs it.
It also buys researchers precious time to develop a vaccine and Mother Nature a chance to show us what heat can do to this new intruder that has so disrupted our daily lives.
Social distancing is important, and by this time everyone should know that hand-washing and limiting physical contact with others outside your family is the best way to stay healthy. And by all means, if you’re sick, stay home.
This is not a media-driven panic. If you are one of those blaming the nameless, faceless “media” for canceled plans, I’d ask you to consider seeking out different media. The media I consume, largely print media both at a local and national level and podcasts tied to reputable sources, has provided solid information backed by science and perspective gained by what is happening now in China, Italy, France and Spain. Responsible media the world over have informed choices I’ve made for our staff and my family.
What questions do you have about coronavirus or about the newspaper? Send them to me at yvonne.mintz@thefacts.com or call 979-237-0100 and let us know. We’ll ask local experts to help us answer them, and we’ll publish what we find out in a new Q&A column that will start next week.
No one knows for sure what the future holds. I can promise you this, though. Our goal will remain, as always, to serve you.
We proudly didn’t miss one issue through evacuations for Hurricanes Rita and Ike. In the flood of 2016 and in Hurricane Harvey, when half of our coverage area was flooded and many of our employees, myself included, couldn’t make it home, we put out a paper. When roads were impassable, we printed papers anyway, dropped them where we could, and opened our online E-edition to the entire community.
During this crisis, we will provide free online access to coronavirus-related content until the worst of it has passed. A well-informed community will make better, more reasonable decisions, and providing them a free pathway to it through our website is part of our mission.
As I told our Facts team this week, we are just that, a team, and that includes you.
