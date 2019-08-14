Starting Sept. 1, Texans will be able to leave brewery taprooms with a case of their favorite craft beer, and order wine and beer for delivery, thanks to two laws passed by the Legislature this year.
Brewers and beer lovers around the state fought for beer to go, saying it will boost business and drive tourism to Texas.
“It’s going to be a really cool opportunity to showcase our ability in a different light,” said Rachael Hackathorn, taproom manager at the Austin-based Zilker Brewing Co. “For an out-of-town guest to take our beer back home with them and share it with their friends, that’s really what beer culture is about.”
Texas beer sales run on a system of three tiers: manufacturers who make the product, distributors who take it to market and retailers who sell it to customers. In the past, some beer distributors were opposed to beer to go, saying it would interrupt the state’s beer market and that Texas should continue its strict separation of the three tiers. The rationale behind the system is that it prevents anyone in one tier from controlling any of the activities of the other two tiers.
But this year, the distributors and brewers came to an agreement to allow brewers more access to the retail tier.
“Quite frankly, we were just tired of all the negative publicity and people not understanding the nuances of the three-tiered system,” said Rick Donley, president of the Beer Alliance of Texas, an organization that represents distributors. “That’s the reason we agreed to a very limited amount of beer to be sold per customer per craft brewer.”
Sen. Dawn Buckingham, who authored the legislation, said although it was first met with some “significant opposition” from the distribution and retail tiers, she was happy to see the parties eventually come to an agreement.
“Beer to go was kind of the perfect example of the little guys being overrun by the process,” said Buckingham, a Lakeway Republican. “It seemed a little crazy that Texas would be the only state where you can’t go to a brewery and bring home a little bit of beer.”
Josh Hare, chairman of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, praised craft beer enthusiasts for their role in changing the law.
“Our guild has gotten really active from a grassroots level, both through the political action committee, as well as just really beefing up our efforts to educate beer drinkers to what’s going on in the industry,” Hare said. “I think we’ve set a really cool example of how a grassroots effort of business owners and consumers together can effect change legislatively.”
Beer to go is part of a larger bill, House Bill 1545, which the Legislature passed in order to keep the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission functioning for another dozen years. For some longtime fans of craft beer, the change couldn’t come soon enough.
“There are beers I’ve found where I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I could bring this home,’ but you can’t,” said Jamison Gilveli, an Austin resident who spoke to The Texas Tribune on a recent afternoon while enjoying a pint of Honey Blonde beer at Zilker’s taproom. “There’s no question, if you find a beer that you really like and it happens to be a microbrewery, then you’re definitely excited about it because you get to bring it home.”
Texas is one of many states experiencing the effects of a craft beer boom. In the past eight years, the number of craft breweries in the state has grown from 59 to 283, according to the National Brewers Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.