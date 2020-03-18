BAY CITY — A Matagorda County man became the first COVID-19 related-death in Texas.
The patient, in his late 90s, died Sunday at Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
The Houston Department of Health and Human Services notified the hospital of the man’s positive COVID-19 test 6:15 p.m. on Monday.
He was the second person in Matagorda County to test positive for the virus in that county. The first, a woman in her 60s, is in fair condition. That patient self-reported no international travel and no travel outside of Texas.
State officials notified the Matagorda County Hospital District the two cases could be connected.
The state is conducting investigations into the cases, said Aaron Fox, public information officer for Matagorda County Hospital District. That includes the patients’ health history and travel and anyone the patient might have come in contact with during the illness.
“Even though we are not directly involved, we know that investigation began the night we received the positive notice on both cases,” Fox said. “They are still working at it right now.”
Late Tuesday, the hospital district announced a third positive test in the county.
The patient, a female between 50 and 55, had recently traveled to Washington state. At the onset of symptoms, she underwent screening and testing for COVID-19 and stated she “immediately went home to self-quarantine” and she has “been in self-quarantine since last Friday.”
The patient reported she has been in contact with state health officials who are monitoring her health status, and that she expects to hear from them “in the next day or two” for more information on the expected duration of her self-quarantine, the release states.
The woman in her 60s was admitted into the hospital due to complications with pneumonia and later was tested for COVID-19.
“Right now, she is in fair condition,” Fox said. “Her condition has not changed since we first announced she was in the hospital.”
The hospital has followed all protocols and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Fox said.
“When we had this first positive case, from the front door all the way through admission, protocol has been followed, and it worked so that we were able to protect our patients, our workers, and we were able to prove what we had in place was efficient and worked well,” he said.
A sense of panic might run through the community, said Mitch Thames, a spokesman for Matagorda County Emergency Management, but he stressed that this too will pass.
“We want each of you to understand that we have been through many trying times, with hurricanes, possible flooding. We have endured power outages, just to name a few,” Thames said. “Check on your neighbors, check on the elderly. Listen to the schools and businesses, reduce contact with large groups, and we will get through this challenge. We are all working 24-7 to protect Matagorda County residents.”
