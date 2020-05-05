PEARLAND — A Brazoria County Sheriff's deputy and Texas Department of Public Safety trooper were hospitalized after suffering smoke inhalation during a residential fire rescue, according to the county fire marshal's office.
The deputy is in intensive care at Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and under observation for severe smoke inhalation, but is expected to recover, Brazoria County Sheriff's Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
The trooper was released from the hospital after receiving treatment this morning and will be fine, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
An alarm in the 3800 block of Abbeywood Drive in the Silverlake Subdivision alerted agencies to the fire at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff's records.
They responded to the house fire with the initial understanding that residents were trapped inside the home, Woodard said. The trooper and a Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputy entered the home and rescued a woman, Woodard said.
The smoke inhalation predominantly came from when they entered the home to rescue her, and when they went back inside the home to make sure that the man that was staying there wasn’t inside the home, Woodard said.
“Just smoke inhalation — nobody was burned or anything like that,” he said.
Brazoria County Fire Marshal's office is on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, the office said in a written statement.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.