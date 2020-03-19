People unfortunately use disasters as a time to prey on the vulnerable, and it’s unlikely COVID-19 will be an exception, officials say.
Social media provides potential for incorrect information to be spread far and wide, which happened Wednesday in Brazoria County, United Way officials said.
A man walked into the United Way of Brazoria County on Wednesday morning because he had been laid off and saw a misleading post on Facebook, Executive Director Jenna Haviland-Alesna said.
United Way does offer rent and utility assistance, but does not take walk-ins, she said. Call 211 or the office at 979-849-9402 for assistance, Haviland-Alesna said.
The false Facebook post provided a number to call for a United Way “COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund” which would help with bills, rent and food. The number provided goes directly to Indiana 211, she said.
Each United Way is governed by a local board of directors, which makes decisions for the branch, she said.
It could be a possibility if there is a significant uptick in calls for assistance, but Brazoria County’s branch does not have a COVID-19 fund as of Wednesday afternoon, Haviland-Alesna said.
The organization is keeping its website, www.uwbc.org, updated with COVID-19 information.
Fiction: A social media post including a 1-866 number can help people access United Way’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.
Fact: That number connects to Indiana’s 211 and United Way of Brazoria County has not established a COVID-19 fund.
Testing kits won’t be sold at your door
Clute Police Department warned residents not to believe anyone who might come to their doors offering at-home COVID-19 testing. This has not happened within the city, but law enforcement across the country has gotten reports of it, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
Allowing someone into a home to do a fake test could result in robbery, according to the warning.
“We’ve seen it during hurricanes,” Fitch said. “People especially knowing people are at home.”
Since social media and television are dominated by coronavirus, it can become confusing, Fitch said.
“People will pose like someone coming to do a test and unfortunately prey on elderly and folks who are more trusting,” Fitch said. “They want to believe that people are there to help them.”
He recommends being extra vigilant.
“If things seem too good to be true, they usually are,” Fitch said. “If there are any questions contact your local police department.”
Fiction: People are providing COVID-19 testing in your home.
Fact: Tests are given at medical facilities after meeting CDC guidelines.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.