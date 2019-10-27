LAKE JACKSON
C arving pumpkins is not only fun but historical, making it a suitable activity for Lake Jackson Historical Association.
The third annual Patio Pumpkin Party at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum celebrates what Program and Education Coordinator Jodi Larson calls “intangible heritage” — historical activities people don’t always get around to doing anymore — like carving pumpkins.
“I noticed that a lot of kids had never carved a pumpkin in their life; they only paint them,” she said.
A lot of families like to carve pumpkins at the patio party because it can get messy, Larson said. People were welcome to bring their own pumpkins or to carve one provided, and a lot of families came out with their kids to enjoy the autumn weather while creating jack-o’-lanterns.
“It’s to try to get the kids interested so as they grow up they’ll want to visit museums, and then they’ll pass it on to their children,” said Jackie Caldwell, who has volunteered at the Patio Pumpkin Party for the past two years. “We try to make it fun for the whole family but especially for the children.”
Sharon and Wes Fagan bought pumpkins at Christ Lutheran Church’s pumpkin patch in Lake Jackson and planned to carve them at home with their two young daughters until they drove by the museum and saw the sign. The event also gave them the opportunity to check out the museum.
“We’ve been here before but it’s not often we come,” Sharon Fagan said. “This was actually perfect.”
Rachel and Eric Thomas and their three children love coming to museum events, but this was their first year to attend the Patio Pumpkin Party, they said. Sons JC and Zachary played croquet on the lawn while their sister, Margaret, planned to carve a jack-o’-lantern.
“I’m doing the eyes different colors, just like Harley Quinn!” she said.
The museum had about two dozen pumpkins on hand for the event, and one of the volunteers had to leave to purchase more.
In addition to pumpkin carving, there were historic lawn games including horseshoes, croquet, bocce ball and graces, which is a centuries-old game played with hoops and sticks. Additionally, plenty of chalk and concrete were on hand for those kids who would prefer to draw on the sidewalk, and there were a few hopscotch games.
“Sometimes if you’re gonna have fun, you might as well have fun with a little historic twist,” Larson said.
The event is free to the public every year, but people are welcome to give donations, which go to the Lake Jackson Historical Association. Donations support the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, the Abner Jackson Plantation Historic Site and the Alden B. Dow Office Museum, which is being renovated to reopen next year.
“If people want to contribute, that’s nice, because we always need it for maintenance and things,” Caldwell said. “It just keeps programs going.”
Donations also support the volunteer program, and those volunteers do a lot to help with the rest of the programs the historical association offers year-round.
This year, a grandmother joined the children and teenagers to carve her own pumpkin, Larson said. It was great that she came to the event because she didn’t have the arm strength to scoop out the pumpkin very well, but the teenage volunteers were ready to help out, Larson said.
“It really does take a village,” Larson said. “Sometimes it takes a village to make history come alive.”
