AUSTIN — Victims of Tropical Storm Imelda in six Texas counties will receive federal assistance after President Donald Trump granted Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for a federal disaster declaration Friday afternoon.
Residents of Chambers, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery and Orange counties whose homes were damaged during last month’s storm can apply for up to $35,500 per household in assistance, according to a news release.
“I want to thank the President and FEMA for swiftly responding to Texas’ call for assistance following Tropical Storm Imelda,” Abbott said in a news release. “The state of Texas’ collaboration with the federal government will ensure our communities in the Gulf Coast region are equipped with the resources they need to recover as quickly as possible.”
For a storm to be declared a federal disaster, it must have flooded at least 800 homes that did not have flood insurance with at least 18 inches of water. Then, the Federal Emergency Management Agency offers individual assistance for housing and other disaster-related needs.
Nearly 900 homes sustained major damage or were destroyed and uninsured in those six counties, according to a letter Abbott sent to Trump on Tuesday. The letter estimated the cost of assistance at nearly $29 million.
Abbott declared a state of disaster in 13 counties Sept. 19 that encompassed seven not in the federal declaration, including Brazoria, Galveston and Matagorda.
For application information, call 1-800-621-FEMA or visit the Disaster Assistance Improvement Program’s site.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.