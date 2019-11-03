Velasco Drainage District
District takes look at employee salaries
The Velasco Drainage District will meet at 1 p.m. Monday for a special meeting to discuss employee salaries.
The meeting will go into executive session after a call to order and following the board’s discussion, the district will publicly review employee salaries.
The district will have a regular meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday and hold a public hearing on tax abatement guidelines and discuss Hurricane Harvey litigation with the district’s attorney during an executive session.
Both meetings will take place in the boardroom of the District Headquarters at 915 Stratton Ridge Rd.
For meeting information, visit www.velascodrainagedistrict.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.