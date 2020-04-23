ANGLETON — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta blamed the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the county’s highest daily total of COVID-19 cases.
“I think there should be some alarm,” Sebesta said. “This is what happens when you bring a lot of infected inmates in one spot.”
Of the 37 new positive COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday afternoon, 30 were prisoners. Angleton’s Scott Unit was the most affected, recording two-thirds of the count; seven men in their 40s, three in their 30s, seven in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in his 20s.
Rosharon’s Stringfellow Unit added three prisoners in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in his 30s.
Two Ramsey inmates in their 50s and 60s became the unit’s first cases among prisoners. Previously, a Ramsey employee tested positive.
A Terrell inmate in his 40s also tested positive, according to county numbers.
After Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo required its residents to wear masks in public for the next 30 days Wednesday, Sebesta will not execute any similar orders, he said.
“That is something I will not do,” the judge said. “The health department will have to make a strong case for it for me even to consider it. I’m not going to mandate that.”
Galveston County officials claimed Harris County’s ruling to be “unconstitutional.”
Despite the record-breaking total, Sebesta said having only seven cases “in the free world” is a pleasing sight, he said. All resided in the northern, more densely populated portion of the county.
The judge added West of the Brazos communities had probably alright seen its worst of days.
“I don’t think we will see many more cases in that area,” Sebesta said. “West of the Brazos is more sparingly populated. It’s a rural area and a microcosm of the state of Texas.”
Pearland led the daily city total with three cases, two women in their 40s and another in her 60s.
Rosharon men in their 50s and 60s, an Alvin man in his 20s and a Manvel woman in her 30s also tested positive.
The county also passed 200 recoveries among the 382 COVID-positive residents.
Sebesta wants people to be encouraged but not to get complacent.
“Everyone needs to continue forth with recommendations and continue to push our numbers downward,” he said.
Clute meeting rescheduled
Clute announced that its next city council meeting, originally scheduled for tonight, has been pushed back to May 14.
The meeting might be held remotely, Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said, with a link to it posted on the city’s website,. There is a possibility the meeting will be in person, depending on how local virus cases look, he said.
“Basically, we didn’t have a whole lot on the agenda that we felt were pressing matters,” Snipes said. “We felt that we would be able to handle the business at-hand better at a later date when hopefully things are a bit more back to normal.”
