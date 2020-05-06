Tony Nguyen has a lot of work to do before potentially reopening Tony’s Day Spa on Friday, but he’s up for the challenge.
“I am right now preparing to clean up everything, to sanitize the spa,” he said Tuesday.
He was surprised by Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday afternoon that his nail spa business, along with hair salons, barbershops and other personal care businesses, could reopen in three days. Previously, Abbott suggested May 18 would be the earliest nail salons could reopen.
“I’m kind of scared,” Nguyen said. “I talked to my employees and they are kind of, like, scared to go back, but life goes on so we do what we have to do.”
One concern is catching the virus, but they’re taking as many precautions as they can, including taking out tables to be able to better space people out. Plastic shields have already been installed to create a barrier between the technician and client as another precaution, he said.
The capacity of Tony’s Day Spa is about 90 people, and since the salon will only be allowed to operate at a 25 percent capacity, about 22 people will be allowed in at one time, he said. His plan is to have 10 to 11 technicians inside at once, along with 10 to 11 clients, to be able to accept as many customers as possible while remaining compliant with the guidelines, he said.
“I think we’d be safe because my spa is pretty big,” he said.
Despite any nerves, Nguyen and his staff members are looking forward to reopening their facility, he said.
“I’m so excited to see my clients again,” Nguyen said. “I think everything will be good because I’m gonna be extra cautious.”
Sarah Autrey has waited more than six weeks to return to her beloved line of work, interacting with her clients while styling their hair.
“I’m super excited when I heard the news,” Autrey said. “My kids were thinking I was crazy because I was jumping and dancing.”
As a hairdresser who rents space at Richwood’s Shear Couture, she was devastated last week when Abbott set May 18 as a projected reopening date while allowing other businesses to return, making Tuesday’s announcement a significant shock and relief to Autrey.
“It was really hard,” Autrey said. “I actually cried when I found out we can’t open.”
Now ready to return, Autrey will adapt her regimine to protect herself and her clients.
“I’ll be wearing a mask and gloves whether it’s required or not,” Autrey said. “I can’t wait to see everyone and their smiles. I just want to hang out with people again.”
Hair stylists can assist only one customer at a time, among other restrictions set by the governor’s order.
Sebesta stands with Abbott’s decision
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta expressed confidence and approval hearing Abbott’s orders permitting salons to reopen Friday.
“I’m glad to see he and his medical team are putting the economy into consideration,” Sebesta said. “I’m very hopeful businesses will open back responsibly. Residents need to look at the guidelines.”
Bars were not included in the reopening again, but Sebesta urged bar owners and concerned residents on social media to take upon the governor’s advice and offer suggestions.
“They need to take the governor’s invitation and give him input,” Sebesta said. “He is seeking feedback to open them. I’m off social media during times like this. People overnight can get their Ph.D.s and chatter, so I stay off of that.”
NEW CASE COUNT LOWEST IN WEEKS
The reopening news came before the county has announced the addition of four people to COVID-19 active count.
Pearland had three residents, women in their 30s and 50s and a man in his 60s, and a Terrell inmate in his 60s test positive, according to county numbers. None of the patients were Windsong residents, but Sebesta said several tests are awaiting results.
“There were a number of tests being administered,” Sebesta said. “We hope to get the results very soon.”
Despite recording the lowest total since April 26 — and lowest weekday total in almost a month — Sebesta denounces claims people can lower their guard.
“I think anybody considering this is eliminated is off their rocker,” Sebesta said. “I don’t know if this will ever be eliminated.”
The county also had 14 people recover from COVID-19, bringing the total to 291 people compared to 272 active infections.
Brazoria County has reported that 570 residents have tested positive for the disease. Seven people have died as a result of complications from the virus, according to county numbers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Graduation options available for schools
Seniors will be able to celebrate their graduations, but likely in unconventional manners.
Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, Texas is allowing various types of of graduation ceremonies to take place, depending on how districts want to stage them.
Among the options the state offered districts are a completely virtual commencement or a hybrid ceremony, which would “consist of a compilation of videos of students being recognized in person as they celebrate graduation in small groups,” a news release from the Texas Education Agency states.
Another option is for schools to conduct vehicle ceremonies, where students and families wait in their cars to be individually recognized.
For districts committed to giving their seniors tradition, in-person commencement ceremonies, those can start as soon as May 15 in rural counties with a limited number of COVID-19 cases before opening it to all districts June 1.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.