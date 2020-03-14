Columbia, Danbury and Brazosport Christian made it official Friday that they would shut down classes and suspend athletic schedules because of the growing concerns of the coronavirus.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD announced it has canceled school activities, including sports and other extracurriculars, at least through next week. That includes both games and practices, the district said.
After discussion and input from several local agencies, the decision is a proactive measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Because other school districts are closed, staffing would be an issue for C-BISD.
C-BISD hopes to return to normal operation March 23, but will continue to monitor the COVID-19 information available and make appropriate plans and announcements, officials said.
Columbia’s baseball team has one more day of action before putting away its cleats. The Roughnecks will play the host team in the semifinals of the El Campo Tournament at 1 p.m. today. If they win, they will play Brazosport for the championship at 3:15 p.m.
Scratched off the schedule for Columbia next week will be boys and girls golf at El Campo Invitational and Crosby Invitational; boys and girls soccer matches against Palacios and El Campo; softball games against Cypress Creek and East Bernard; baseball against Houston Furr and Manvel; tennis at Bay City Invitational; track and field at Bulldog Relays; and powerlifting at Class 4A girls state meet.
DANBURY
The Panthers will be on hiatus at least until March 23, and the UIL has announced its events will be on hold until March 29, Danbury athletics director Trey Herrmann said.
“As far as practice is concerned, that will be a district decision as far as how we proceed from the 22nd,” Herrmann said.
The softball team already missed a District 24-3A matchup against Hitchcock its scheduled district game against Boling and nondistrict contest at Brazosport also are affected. Danbury’s baseball team, whose trip to the Rice Wood Invitational was canceled Friday, will miss out on a nondistrict contest at Bay Area Christian and its district opener against Boling; the track and field team will miss the Tidehaven Invitational.
District 24-3A representatives will decide how the missed games will be made up, Herrmann said.
“All organizations, UIL, school districts NCAA, we are in uncharted territory, so I think the big thing is as long as we are communicating with each other and keeping our players’ safety in mind I think we will in good shape with that,” he said. “Eventually they will get back to competing, but we have to take the necessary precautions to make sure and keep our players safe.”
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN
On Friday, TAPPS officially suspended all athletic competition until April 12, meaning the baseball team will have one or two regular season games remaining and track and field will have one meet left if the league allows competition to resume.
