Editor's note: this article has been updated to correct the number of cases reported Wednesday.
Brazoria County reached more than 700 cases of COVID-19 after 24 more people tested positive for the disease, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.
Alvin and Pearland led among new public cases with four each.
Pearland residents included two women in their 30s and ones in her 60s and 20s. Alvin men in their 50s and 20s and women in their 40s and 20s also tested positive.
West Columbia women in their 60s and 40s, a Lake Jackson woman in her 30s, and women from Angleton in their 20s and 60s were included, according to county data.
West Columbia, which had been sitting at four positive tests since April 19, has had six positive cases announces in the last three days.
An Angleton man in his 40s also became sick.
Rosharon’s Terrell Unit recorded more than half of county prisons’ 10 inmates to contract the virus. It reported four prisoners in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in his 20s.
A Stringfellow inmate in his 40s, a Scott inmate in his 50s and a Clemens inmate in his 20s also tested positive, according to county data.
County officials reported 13 recoveries, bringing the total to 362 people.
Brazoria County now has 710 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case was announced exactly two months ago.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
