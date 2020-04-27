ANGLETON
Nursing home facilities know that they are responsible for some of Brazoria County’s most vulnerable residents, which is why they acted early and stringently to protect those that they care for.
“We are very blessed, I have to say,” Sara Richards said.
Richards is the owner of Country Village Care in Angleton and attributes the assisted living facility’s COVID-19-free environment to the hard work of her staff.
“I think it’s more than just doing all the major infection control procedures that we do here,” Richards said. “It’s also how they live their life outside of the building.”
Staff members make good choices when they go home because they know they’re taking care of an at-risk population, Richards said.
When employees come to work, they’re checked to make sure they’re in good health, and residents’ temperatures and oxygen levels are checked twice a day, she said. When a resident doesn’t feel well and shows any change of condition, such as having aches or a low fever, they’re put into a private room and monitored for the next seven to 14 days, Richards said.
“We’re taking everything super seriously — almost like maybe we’re overreacting,” she said. “But surely we want to overreact than under react.”
Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson is also taking careful measures to check staff members and residents to ensure everybody remains healthy.
They began not allowing visitors about two weeks before it was suggested, Life Enrichment Director Shellie Miller said.
“I think that was a huge thing,” she said. “I think we were able to catch it before it got in.”
Staff members are careful about keeping themselves out of the community as much as they can so as not to bring the virus back to facility residents, she said. When employees enter the building, they wear a mask, have their temperature taken and fill out a questionnaire about symptoms and medications, Miller said.
Such steps might be time-consuming, but have really paid off, Richards said.
Equally important to nursing home residents’ physical health is their mental health, and both facilities have been working to keep their residents occupied and in good spirits.
Both facilities play hallway bingo and find ways to incorporate fun themes into everyday life.
“Next week is Superhero Week and we’re having the residents — they have ways they want to recognize their nurses and caregivers and people who clean their room, and they’re writing little notes and we’re putting them up on our superhero board,” Richards said.
Carriage Inn will have a Spirit Week next week as well, with caregivers dressing up as superheroes, or perhaps having a crazy hair day, Miller said.
Carriage Inn has also done chalk art that the residents could take pictures with, Miller said. One fun activity has been driving remote-control race cars, which the ladies in particular have taken to, she said. They’ve also done a drive-by parade for families to be able to see their loved one from a distance, she said.
Country Village is practicing a similar concept with window visits, where family members can visit their loved one through the window and hear each other through a speaker system, Richards said.
Both Richards and Miller say that their residents are doing well, even though it’s been hard on them, particularly with the loss of routine.
“I have seen a little glimmer of depression just because it is very different, and when you’re a senior citizen, you like the routines,” Miller said.
“I think we’re really doing the best we can with them with the circumstances,” Richards said. “We’re trying to soften the blow of all the things we have to do to keep them safe.”
