ANGLETON — Brazoria County will loosen its stay-at-home Friday to align it with the state’s move to ease restrictions on retail businesses, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We will absorb the governor’s orders,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “It starts on the 24th and we will be on coordination. Follow the CDC guidelines and listen to the governor for advice. That’s where he is getting his.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the first three steps toward lifting the statewide lockdown instituted to combat spread of the novel coronavirus. The third step is to allow “retail-to-go” operations for non-essential retail businesses, such as clothing stores and boutiques, which Friday can start providing pickup services to customers.
The first two steps were a reopening of state parks Monday and permitting hospitals to perform non-critical procedures. Both come with stipulations.
The county again saw significantly more recoveries than new infections Tuesday, announcing 21 people were considered over COVID-19 while a dozen new residents tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Pearland, the county’s COVID-19 hot spot, saw two men in their 40s and a woman in her 50s join the list of infections, the third consecutive day it has had only three new cases. Twenty people tested positive the three days prior, according to county numbers.
Despite a trend in the positive direction, Sebesta will not let that be an excuse for people to ignore recommendations.
“We have seen lower numbers in Pearland, but areas are still getting hit throughout,” Sebesta said. “People need to continue what they’re doing and need to be on their guard.”
Alvin, Angleton, Iowa Colony and Manvel each added two people to their counts, according to county numbers. Alvin men in their 40s, an Angleton man and woman in their 50s, Iowa Colony women in their 50s and 60s, and a Manvel man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s tested positive.
Of the 345 county residents who have tested positive, 151 remain active, 191 have recovered and three have died, according to county numbers.
Texas Roadhouse to give meals to students
Anyone 18 and younger can get a free hot meal from Texas Roadhouse next week, according to a news release.
Meals can be picked up between noon and 3 p.m. April 30 at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. Drivers should enter at the FM 523 light, where an officer will direct them the pickup location.
Children do not have to be an Angleton ISD student to receive a meal but must be younger than 18, according to the news release.
Stanton’s supporting PROGRAM FOR SENIORS
People buying groceries at family-owned Stanton’s Shopping Center in Alvin can help make sure county series have enough food by adding a Senior Grocery Bag to their purchase. After checking out, customers can drop their bag in the collection bin and ActionS will deliver it to a homebound senior citizens.
“This has been a very successful program so far,” ActionS said in a statement Sunday. “These groceries will stay in Brazoria County and take care of our residents.”
Stanton’s grocery department is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 219 N. Taylor St. in Alvin.
