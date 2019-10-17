ANGLETON — In 1985, the Brazoria County Fair had its first-ever Special Children’s Day under the direction of “Pancho” Polka. Now, the event hosts about 1000 children from Brazoria County schools.
Special Children’s Day is an opportunity for students with special needs to meet others and enjoy activities tailored to them.
“Special Children’s Day is a day where they can see the fair sights, such as fire trucks, army tanks and coast guard boats,” Executive of Special Events Stacy Smith said. “They just have a day where all special children in Brazoria County can come together.”
Large group events are beneficial to many children’s communication skills, said Robin Boyd, speech pathologist for Pearland ISD.
“The children are happy to be out of school and somewhere with lots of other people to interact with,” Boyd said. “It gives them ample opportunities to practice their speech goals and skills outside of the classroom.”
The event was attended by special needs children from area schools, school cheerleaders and sponsors including the Lions Club, H-E-B, Rice Tech, INEOS and Pearland ROTC.
“I think it’s good within our community to participate in events and make our kids feel welcome and give them a chance to have fun and experience the excitement of the fair,” Angleton High School cheerleader Carisa McCabe said.
Attending children and performers could dance on a stage at the event.
“I am having a blast,” McCabe said. “We’ve been dancing and passing out food, we’ve done the ‘Chicken Dance’ and the ‘Cupid Shuffle.’ We also did some interactive cheers and some of the kids joined us.”
Cindy Parker, a non-executive superintendent for special events, said she believes the tradition of Special Children’s Day will continue into the future.
“I fully expect this event to continue,” Parker said. “It’s very rewarding and we always have a large amount of children come. The turnout this year was lower than normal because of the weather. We normally fill up the auditorium.”
Although the weather was less than ideal, there were plenty of activities in the auditorium.
“We had an illusionist, Blue Bell donated ice cream bars and they got goodie bags,” Parker said. “We had other things planned; We usually have a rodeo but with the weather, we couldn’t take the chance of letting the children in the stands.”
The main goal of Special Children’s Day is to recognize special needs children in the county and give them a chance to relax and interact with each other, Smith said.
“It’s just a day to recognize them and make today about them,” she said. “They have fun. It’s a little rainy today but we’ve adjusted and the kids are having a blast. The fair association is built for the children. Today is a day to celebrate them.”
