CLUTE — A Clute Intermediate School coach is on administrative leave after an incident involving the girls basketball team, Brazosport ISD announced in a statement.
Jazzmin Smith, a science teacher and girls basketball coach, is on leave and an investigation is pending, according to the statement from the district.
Shannon Hanna said her seventh-grade daughter and her athletics class were told to “bear crawl” around the track, leaving the girls’ hands blistered, bleeding and hurt with what looks like road rash.
“I’m angry,” Hanna said. “She’s feeling a little better, but her hands are injured.”
When her daughter messaged Hanna at work to say her hands hurt, she thought it wouldn’t be a big deal and they could put some cream on them. About a half hour later, her daughter told her she was seriously injured and sent pictures, she said.
“I started getting the pictures and my heart stopped,” Hanna said.
This was a punishment of the whole class for a few girls being late, she said.
“She should never be allowed to teach these kids again,” Hanna said. “Unfortunately, the coach was cruel and this caused severe injuries.”
Hanna and other parents hope that the teacher will be permanently removed, she said. The track is not safe for bare feet, Hanna said, adding that she does not know why a coach thinks it would be safe for hands.
“There’s a difference between punishment and what was done,” Hanna said.
Superintendent Danny Massey said he could not comment on how long the investigation might last.
“Brazosport ISD has high expectations for all employees,” the statement reads. “All allegations are taken seriously and investigated to ensure the safety of our students.”
Hanna has had to teach her 12-year-old daughter that if an adult asks her to do something that could cause her bodily injury, she does not have to obey, she said.
