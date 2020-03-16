Local food pantries have begun to prepare for a wave of residents in need of food in the wake of empty store shelves, job reductions and cuts in the shifts of hourly workers as Brazoria County businesses and residents deal with the coronavirus scare.
The Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and Brazoria County Dream Center have started to follow disaster relief guidelines for distributing food and necessities starting today.
“It was slow last week. I think people were going to the grocery stores trying to prepare, but this week I can imagine will be very busy,” said Christy Frey, director for Brazosport Cares. “What people have is going to start running out.”
Many elderly residents who use the pantry have expressed concerns about exposing themselves to the public if they leave their houses.
“We’ve had a few seniors call with limited mobility and transportation asking for help, so we took a few boxes to them,” Frey said. “They were homebound and unable to go to the grocery store. I believe that will start increasing as well. More at-risk people are afraid to get out.”
The Houston Food Bank, the main supplier to both Brazosport Cares and the Dream Center, also has begun operating in crisis mode.
“Most of our food comes from the Houston Food Bank, and they have enacted their protocols so they are putting together emergency boxes for us,” Frey said. “We will receive some of those as well as normal food we get. We will try to give people as much as we can in case they need to quarantine.”
Terri Willis, executive director for the Dream Center, is concerned about the nonprofit’s backpack programs which provide take-home items for children from low-income households.
“The backpack program has been impacted severely. We’re getting in touch with the schools to find out how we can get kids food, that’s in limbo,” Willis said. “We do know the schools will be feeding the kids, so we’re going to try to bring food up there.”
The food pantries currently have items grocery stores don’t, but Willis isn’t sure how their stocks will fare in the coming week, she said.
“Because schools and day cares are closed, it will increase the demand for food. People who are making minimum wage and aren’t getting paid will still need to eat,” Willis said. “We have essentials that grocery stores don’t have. I don’t know how this will play out; there’s too many uncertainties.”
In order to keep social distancing, Willis will modify procedures within the pantry.
“We’re going to have to space people out. It might get to a point where we have to distribute outside and bring food to the cars,” she said. “We have to be like the grocery stores, limiting amounts and people coming in until the truck comes Wednesday.”
Frey expects community donations to dwindle as families need food for themselves.
“I would anticipate the donations to decrease because they are stocking for their families like we would for a hurricane,” Frey said. “The grocery stores are working as hard as they can, but I anticipate it to be affected in the coming weeks. People just won’t be able to give as much.”
