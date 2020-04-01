Dental Hours Adoue Family Health Center 1111 W Adoue St, Alvin, TX 77511 Monday from 8:00am — 4:00pm Wednesday from 8:00am — 4:00pm Pearland Family Health Center 2552 E Broadway St #102, Pearland, TX 77581 Tuesday from 8:00am — 4:00pm Thursday from 9:00am — 4:00pm Friday from 8:00am — 4:00pm Freeport Family Health Center 905 N Gulf Blvd, Freeport, TX 77541 Tuesday from 8:00am — 4:00pm
NETWORK CONTACTS The Community Health Network is a family of centers in Brazoria, Harris and Galveston counties providing primary health, behavioral and dental care services. Phone: 281-824-1480 or 979-871-9553 Website: www.mychn.org Text: 281-385-8401 Email: wecare@sfachc.org
PEARLAND — As a federally-qualified health center, Community Health Network is on the front lines of COVID-19 emergency operations and safely providing other essential care.
“We’re trying to stay on top of this and trying to help the community as much as we can, but we’re pretty much in the thick of it is what it feels like,” Chief Administration Officer Penny Pabst said.
Community Health Network has been working with the Brazoria County Office of Emerg-ency Manage-ment and the county health department from the beginning of the COVID-19 situation, Pabst said.
“They were looking to us as a leader in Brazoria County to do some pre-screening and COVID testing, so we immediately responded because as a federally qualified health center we are required to partner with the county for any kind of emergency operations,” Pabst said.
Following the CDC guidelines, Community Health Network is screening and testing for COVID-19 at its Adoue Family Health Center in Alvin, its Scarsdale Family Health Center in Houston, and its Freeport Community Health Center.
As of Monday, Community Health Network identified about 14 patients who are positive COVID-19, from Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris and Brazoria Counties, she said.
Before having people come in for screening or testing, however, Community Health Network is placing an emphasis on telehealth visits.
“Almost 50 percent of our visits are done through telehealth to keep patients who are symptomatic and might be infectious out of our waiting areas and get them taken care of at home,” Pabst said.
As part of that, the facility is offering to mail prescriptions free of charge, Marketing Coordinator Mariela Salgado said.
Community Health Network is also offering is emergency dental care at each site on a rotating basis after Gov. Abbott closed down all elective procedures including dental care, Pabst said. They’re also providing virtual counseling and psychiatric care for all ages, which is reimbursable through insurance, Salgado said.
“We do know right now is a really stressful time for everyone, so we’re still providing,” she said.
Community Health Network continues to provide prenatal care, and is taking measures to restrict any type of contact with the virus while providing prenatal visits, Salgado said. They have divided up their sites so that the women and children’s clinics in Alvin and League City are considered regular sites for acute and chronic care and there is no testing or screening for the virus is done there, she said. Some of the routine established care can also be done via telehealth, she said.
All patients are encouraged to reach out to Community Health Network before coming in by calling 281-824-1480 or visiting www.mychn.org, Salgado said. There are multiple ways to contact the organization, including through social media and via text message, she said — and Community Health Network can respond in kind, Pabst said.
“Once they call or chat with us … we’ll be able to guide them through the virtual psychiatry and counseling, and telemedicine for medical and pediatric,” Salgado said.
Telehealth visits through text, phone call, and video chat have all been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and private insurance companies, Pabst said.
“Nurses are even going through our appointment schedule and double checking the appointments to make sure … there might not be anybody on the appointment schedule who should be a telehealth visit,” Pabst said.
For those patients who do need to come in for a COVID-19 test, a swab can be administered through a car window to keep the patient in the car, “and everything is as protected and as safe as possible,” she said.
“We’re here to serve the community,” Pabst said. “That means everybody in the community, and provide access to the care that is needed at this time.”
