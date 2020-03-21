With school canceled for at least three weeks, school districts face an unprecedented challenge of developing and implementing strategies to keep students learning away from the classroom.
The challenges and how they could be resolved varied by district, with some having more advanced technological capabilities than others. Brazosport ISD and Sweeny ISD, for instance, implemented their distance learning programs this week while other districts are still in the planning stages.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Ensuring students have internet access, a computer and any other classroom materials they need to succeed is a feat to coordinate remotely, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“But it will be done,” he said. “Each campus is working individually with their parents and kids and everyone is expected to have the technology they need next week.”
Teachers in Brazosport ISD began sharing notifications of their online classroom plans Monday and began posting videos and sharing links with students Wednesday.
Jessica Martinez has two sons, one in pre-kindergarten at Madge Griffith Elementary School and one in fifth grade at Clute Intermediate School.
“Luckily my kids have computers and the internet, so they’re following along to what their teachers are sending them,” the Clute-area mom said.
Officials plan to provide technology to all students in need, but are mapping out the possibility some students won’t get access due to transportation or other issues.
“Not everything is online,” Massey said. “The fairness during this time is going to be hard to gauge, but we’ll have some options.”
The focus this week was to get learning back into gear at all levels, said Brian Cole, Brazosport ISD assistant superintendent of curriculum instruction.
“For the elementary level, the focus is language arts and math,” Cole said. “For grades fifth and up, the goal is to focus on the core subjects, including language arts, math, science and social studies.”
There is no homeschooling involved, but they encourage parents to take advantage of the resources the district provides, he said.
“Everyone benefits from a routine,” Cole said. “So our goal is to provide resources parents need to better help their kids learn away from school.”
Pamela Horton, a kindergarten teacher at Bess Brannen Elementary, is adjusting to the new remote classroom environment and believes it is off to a successful start.
“I think today was actually really successful,” Horton said Wednesday. “First thing this morning we had put together a group of lessons and I had documents with different types of online and offline learning for kids.”
C-BISD
Columbia-Brazoria ISD has begun reaching out to students who can only afford to take an analog route.
Starting Wednesday, West Columbia Elementary School set up tables with learning packets for parents to take home to their children,Superintendent Steven Galloway said. After passing a screening for the coronavirus, parents can pick up the packets during regular school hours or during the weekend.
SWEENY
Sweeny ISD kicked off its remote learning program Wednesday and almost all students already had the technology and internet needed to succeed due to the Sweeny Connected program, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
Funded by a T-Mobile grant, the Sweeny Connected Program made available iPads and hotspots for all students to take home with them.
T-Mobile awarded the grant for the technological advancements of school students and staff, as well as the number of students in the district who live as far as 177 square miles away and do not have access to the internet, according to Hill.
Hill said that Sweeny ISD still acknowledges the possibility some students won’t have proper access to the internet, and the district is hoping to fix that as soon as possible.
Sweeny ISD allowed students and guardians to pick up any essential items Friday, such as missing computers or charges, Hill said.
ANGLETON ISD
Angleton ISD is prepared to make all changes to its curriculum to ensure remote learning is a success, but they’re still working out exactly how to make that happen, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“We started remote learning this week and we are still working out all of the kinks,” Edwards said. “Classes will kick into gear on Monday.”
Anyone requiring a computer or internet needs to contact their school as soon as possible and the school will work out a solution, he said.
“High school students taking dual-credit classes through Brazosport College will be officially resuming online on Monday,” Edwards said. “There won’t be any assignments due yet, but students need to attend these courses in order to receive credit for the semester.”
DANBURY ISD
Danbury maintains its plan to have some kind of distance learning, the duration of which is unknown, according to the latest update on its website.
Danbury ISD Education Foundation is working to fill the gap between the students who have the necessary technology and those who need support, Foundation President Celia Lewis said.
“Anyone interested in helping can directly PayPal to danburyeducation foundation@gmail.com,” she said. “Each Chromebook is about $200 and we need all of the help that we can get.”
OTHER SCHOOLS
Area private schools started distance learning Wednesday, including Angleton Christian School, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School and Brazosport Christian School, officials said.
“Angleton Christian School started distance learning to a great start,” Business Manager Terrie Fontenot said. “The kids all have what they need to move forward.”
Our Lady Queen of Peace Coach Leslie Mata has her own curriculum posted live on the school’s Facebook page. She recorded herself leading her PE curriculum with her children, encouraging students to follow along at home.
Brazosport Christian Head of School Todd Landers urges students to make healthy choices and tune in from home to continue their education. Teachers are continuing to prepare lessons and activities for students, he said.
Damon ISD officials say they are surveying parents and students in order to meet their needs, the district announced. Staff did not respond to calls for comment.
