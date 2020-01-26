LAKE JACKSON
When we lose the ones we love, sometimes the best way to remember them is to help other people.
Brazosport College instructor Barry Foster lost his wife to endometrial clear-cell carcinoma in July. In honor of her memory, he recently gave a check for $2,850 to the Brazosport College Foundation to start the Ginny Martinez-Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund, a general scholarship intended to help students with tuition and fees.
“She highly valued education,” Foster said of his late wife. “She was always a part of it and I thought it was a fitting way to pay tribute to her.”
Foster and Ginny Martinez met at Baylor University. He graduated in May 1975 and she graduated the following January, after which they both pursued doctoral degrees. Ginny earned hers in secondary education and taught school for several years, he said.
“She was very sharp,” Foster said. “Our grandchild called her ‘Grammar’ because she was so precise about things in writing. She was often correcting me along the way.”
Education, therefore, remained integral to their relationship and their marriage, which lasted 45 years, Foster said.
“We were married in ’74, so from ’74 to ’85, we were pretty much constantly in school,” he said.
That focus on education has translated well to Foster’s focus on the needs of Brazosport College’s students — and his efforts to meet those needs through programs like this scholarship.
“Dr. Foster is extremely involved here on campus and (Ginny) was always right behind him, standing beside him as a strong supporter of everything that he did and what the mission of the college is,” Vice President of College Advancement Tracee Watts said. “We are just touched and honored that Dr. Foster chose the Foundation to honor Ginny. She was a great friend and we miss her dearly.”
Scholarships give students opportunities they would not ordinarily have to move toward success, he said.
“Anything we can do to help move students toward success,” he said.
The scholarship, which is donation-based, is intended to give away $1,000 each school year, Watts said. Two students will each receive a $500 scholarship, divided into $250 per semester, to help with tuition, fees and books, she said.
All students registered at the college are eligible to apply for the scholarship, Watts said.
“They have to provide evidence of a 2.5 GPA … and they would just have to reapply each academic year if they remain in good standing based on their criteria and GPA,” Watts said. “If they’re awarded the scholarship in the fall, they’ll receive it in the spring.”
Scholarships like the one started by Foster have a real impact on the lives of many of Brazosport College’s students, Watts said.
“The cost of tuition and coming to college is often burdensome to many of our students, so this is just one more way we can help our students come to Brazosport College, and to succeed and make this the College of Choice for them,” she said.
This is not the first initiative that Foster has set in motion to meet the needs of Brazosport College’s students. The student food pantry grew out of Foster mentioning during a meeting that there are hungry students on campus and that the college should do something to provide some food sources, he said.
“A couple of ladies here at the campus took on that challenge and began the food pantry,” he said. “It started as snacks in a drawer in one of their desks, and then it was a closet and now it’s a full-blown program here at the college.”
He is careful not to take credit for the program’s fruition, however.
“That’s their doing; I just threw out the idea,” he said.
He also initiated the Bikes for Students program to help students in need of transportation to their classes.
Ginny always supported his activities and efforts, he said.
“Even when she was sick, she said, ‘Your job is to keep your job,’” he said. “‘Keep working.’ So that’s what I did.”
