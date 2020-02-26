LAKE JACKSON
Kids have thoughts, feelings, opinions and voices — and their voices deserve to be heard.
Those who participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s annual Poster and Essay Contest spoke up and their messages resonated.
“I think competing in the event gives them a greater insight into the things that are going on around them and how they can help become effective citizens,” Committee Poster/Essay Chairwoman Jessica Willis said.
“We’re trying to get the kids involved so that they can have some idea of what’s happening around them … and what you can do to help because every little bit helps,” she said.
The theme of this year’s contest is also the committee’s current theme: “The Fierce Urgency of Now.” Through creating a poster or writing an essay — or both — participants depicted or described what they think is urgent in our society today and why.
“We’re here trying to imitate what Dr. King has done,” Poster/Essay Co-Chairwoman Esther Williams said. “We’re not going to be perfectly like him, but we’re trying to be like him as much as we can.”
Students from a variety of schools across Brazoria County submitted posters speaking out against topics including racism, slavery and human trafficking, police brutality and discrimination at the border. Other posters touched on helping those who are hungry and homeless, using sustainable environmental resources like renewable energy and the importance of education.
The majority of the essays touched on homelessness, Willis said. Some of the different causes mentioned referenced mental health or being unable to afford housing, and the essays also discussed ways in which change can happen, she said.
“They did talk about small things in the community that they could do to try to help support whatever they could do,” she said. “The little things they could do to make a difference.”
The poster portion of the contest was open to all students ages 8 to 18 in Brazoria County, while the essay contest was restricted to students in grades six through 12.
With seven categories and three possible winners for each, but since only 15 submissions were made in all, every student own at least once.
However, the contest is about more than earning achievements.
“With your posters and essays, you’re learning what justice is,” Committee Vice Chairperson Terry Gordon told the students at Thursday’s awards ceremony.
Gordon shared a story of when he was at a restaurant not long after Sept. 11, 2001, and a Middle Eastern family was waiting for their food — and waiting a long time, due to discrimination in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks.
“I sat there and I said nothing,” Gordon said. “That’s haunted me for all these years that I did not say anything.”
Through creating posters and writing essays, Gordon said, the students are learning not only what justice is, and what right is, but that they have a voice.
“You can write. You can poster. You can draw,” Gordon said. “What you really want to have along with that is the boldness, to when you see injustice, to be willing to say something. I vowed that day that whenever I would see injustice again I would open my mouth, and I continue to this day to do so.”
Given the opportunity to say a few words, Robin Sidney from BASF also encouraged the students to bring awareness to injustice wherever they come across it — but also to go after the things that they want in life.
“Reach for all of your dreams,” Sidney said. “If there’s anything that you want to do, just know that you can do it.”
