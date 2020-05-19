ANGLETON — A Pearland nursing home had dozens of new COVID-19 cases within days, but Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta hopes the virus being inside long-term care facilities will soon become a distant memory.
“We are testing everyone and getting them back,” Sebesta said. “They are ramping up their testing, so let’s hope and pray no additional cases are found.”
After 32 new cases were reported in the facility Sunday, Pearland’s Windsong Care Center added six COVID-19-positive residents Monday while Tuscany Village, also in Pearland, had one resident test positive, Sebesta said.
Windsong’s testing of all employees and residents is complete while he was unsure of Tuscany Village, Sebesta said.
“If not, they should be close,” Sebesta said.
Windsong has had 64 people — including 57 residents and the rest employees — contract the virus while Tuscany Village has had two, county data indicates.
The judge also was pleased by Gov. Greg Abbott’s introduction of Phase 2 to continue business reopenings in Texas.
“Everyone has been anticipating this,” Sebesta said. “I’m glad he has the expertise he has around him. People can look forward to safely reopening.”
Clute’s Creekside Village was free of new cases Monday after its first case was reported in a resident Sunday, Sebesta said.
The seven nursing home residents were among 19 people who were reported to test positive Monday afternoon.
Pearland had 13 residents, including those in nursing homes, become infected from the virus, according to county data released Monday.
The Pearland cases include four women older than 80, two women in their 40s, women in their 30s, 70s and 50s and men in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s, according to county data.
Local prisons had three inmates — Scott and Darrington prisoners in their 40s and a Clemens inmate in his 20s — test positive, which is the largest number of Texas Department of Criminal Justice cases since May 13. Sebesta declined to speculate whether the recent low numbers indicate the worst days of prison infections have passed.
“Hard to say with the lack of communication with TDCJ,” Sebesta said. “I wouldn’t want to stick my neck out there for that.”
Lake Jackson and Angleton women in their 60s and an Alvin woman in her 50s also tested positive, according to county data.
Brazoria County has reported 784 residents testing positive for COVID-19 with 381 remaining active and 388 recovered. The county also has six probable cases and 11 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Dream Center assisting twice as many people
The Brazoria County Dream Center has fed more than 800 new families in addition to current clients across the county in response to COVID-19, Executive Director Terri Willis said in a written statement.
During the past nine weeks, the number of people seeking food assistance from the Dream Center has doubled compared to before COVID-19. More than 15,300 people have sought help from the Dream Center, compared to about 7,000 before the pandemic. The number of families has also almost doubled, from about 2,800 to 4,800 over the same period of time.
Since COVID restrictions began, more than 800 new households have begun coming to the Dream Center for assistance, Willis said.
“The new attendees stated job loss, reduction in hours and cost of food as their reasons for coming to the Dream Center for the first time,” she said.
Prior to the virus, the Dream Center pantry was set up like a grocery store so clients could choose what food to take home to their families, but staff have conducted drive-thru distributions during the pandemic.
The nonprofit also added a food delivery program for senior citizens. Deliveries go to homes in Clute, Richwood and Lake Jackson on Tuesdays, then on Thursdays are sent to Angleton, Holiday Lakes, Danbury, Alvin, Brazoria, Wild Peach, Sweeny, West Columbia, Damon and Guy.
Willis is humbled by the community’s support of the Dream Center’s efforts, she said.
“We are never disappointed when a crisis occurs in our community,” she said. “You are the first ones to jump into action and help service or support our efforts.”
