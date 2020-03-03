Today will continue an active voting season, officials believe.
As Super Tuesday arrives and voters in 14 states head to the polls, the presidential race is not the force driving people to the polls it is elsewhere. Local races, including the Republican campaigns for Brazoria County sheriff and Texas House District 25, are the source of buzz.
Both those high-profile local races could still be undecided after tonight’s final, unofficial tallies are announced. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total ballots case, the top two finishers will head to a runoff election May 26.
There are five GOP contenders looking to face Democratic nominee Patrick Henry for the right to replace Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen in District 25 — Ro’Vin Garrett, Rhonda Seth, Cody Vasut, Mitch Thames, and Troy Brimage.
Longtime sheriff’s office employees Richard Foreman and Randy Rhyne and district attorney’s investigator Bo Stallman are running as Republicans to replace Sheriff Charles Wagner, who is retiring after four terms and 50 years in law enforcement. with no Democrat running, the GOP nominee will be unopposed in the general election.
Democrats have no contested races at the county level, but there are 17 presidential candidates on the ballot, with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont leading in recent polls to win Texas. A dozen Democrats want a shot at the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican John Cornyn, and five hopefuls want to run against Congressional District 14 Rep. Randy Weber if he survives a primary challenge.
More than 34,000 ballots already have been cast, and those early voting results should be revealed shortly after the polls close tonight.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today. For information, visit brazoriacountyvotes.com or call 979-864-1662.
