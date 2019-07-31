MAD CATTERY Where 101 N. Parking Place in Lake Jackson HOURS The Mad Cattery is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. INFO Call The Mad Cattery at 979-529-9758.
LAKE JACKSON
Small children scampered around with books in their hands, eager to grab a purring fluffy cat and read it their favorite books, one of several new events now offered at the SPCA’s The Mad Cattery.
What formerly operated as The Box, a thrift store with adoptable cats, is now The Mad Cattery, 101 N Parking Place. The adoption and event center opened in April and offers a relaxing environment where people can adopt cats, hang out, read or work while being around the cats.
The Kids Summer Reading Program continues 2 to 8 p.m. today and next Wednesday. The Cattery is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Reading to cats is beneficial for the children to keep their minds stimulated, SPCA Board President Brandei Goolsby said.
“It is really good for the kids because it keeps them reading throughout the summer and it’s very, very good for the cats because it’s a way to socialize them and give them some interaction and playtime,” she said. “It’s really a win-win for both the kids and the cats.”
The reaction online has been fantastic, particularly from parents with children, Goolsby said.
“The moms have thought it was a brilliant idea, have loved to give the kids that outlet as something different to do and they love that it is so good for the cats,” she said.
Children also can see the difference they are making in the lives of the cats by reading to them and creating a friendship with an animal, Goolsby said.
And other organizations in Lake Jackson are wanting to partner with The Mad Cattery.
Lake Jackson Branch Library wants to get involved with the cat reading program next summer, Goolsby said.
“The library learned about it too, and they want to join forces with us next summer to try to make the event even bigger for the community,” she said. “There’s no reason not to do it. It’s just such a positive outlet for all involved.”
Reading is something people might not think makes a difference with cats, but being around humans is helpful and necessary, Goolsby said.
“It’s just such a win for the community and for our fur babies,” she said.
The center hosts weekly events for the public, including cat yoga, movie nights and cardio dances which help bring the community together through the center and increase awareness of the cats available for adoption at the Cattery, Goolsby said.
Between the offered events such as movie nights and cat yoga, The Mad Cattery is focused on raising awareness about the business, employee Anna Greene said.
“I think it helps a lot to get some new people in,” she said. “It’s more to get people in so they can see what else we offer.”
In the three months since it has opened, The Mad Cattery has seen an adoption spike, with about 30 cats finding homes, employee Kayla James said.
The Mad Cattery’s current business model allows residents to fall in love with cats more and interact with them more intensely, James said.
For information about The Mad Cattery, call 979-529-9758.
