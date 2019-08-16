ANGLETON — Harkening back to the days of drive-in movies, the city will host its own cinema-filled night with Movie Under the Stars, letting families see a film for free.
Movie Under the Stars is 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Angleton Recreation Center front lawn, 1601 N. Valderas St. The movie of choice is “Aquaman,” the 2018 underwater-themed superhero blockbuster starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. The event is open to all ages.
Movies Under the Stars has been an annual event hosted by the city’s recreation department since 2013, Recreation Specialist Lauren Stroud said.
“We usually show two movies each summer,” she said. “We usually have one midsummer and another one late summer.”
The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments to make themselves comfortable at the event, Stroud said.
“We hope attendees can enjoy a fun family night in a safe environment,” she said.
She hopes to grow Movie Under the Stars and enhance the experience, such as by having food trucks, Stroud said.
“Providing free entertainment is very important to our organization,” she said. “The cost for a family of four to go out to the theater is upward of $50 per family, so it is nice to give back and allow families to see a movie on the big screen without cost.”
He can understand why Movies Under the Stars has been a welcome pastime each summer, Angleton Mayor Jason Perez said.
“I just see this as a great opportunity for fellow neighbors and friends to sit and enjoy a movie at one of our great facilities,” he said. “It is just so refreshing to see neighbors or people just meeting each other for the first time.”
Events like this promote the small town vibes that Angleton is full of, Perez said.
“That is what you kind of get in small towns,” he said. “You don’t get that in Houston or Dallas. It is that hometown feel where your neighbor is your friend.”
For information, call the recreation center at 979-549-0410.
