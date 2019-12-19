CLUTE — Noise and movement at Dow Chemical’s Stratton Ridge Operations are part of a scheduled drill this morning, according to Dow officials.
The site is between Stratton Ridge Road and FM 523. This is a drill and does not indicate an emergency at the site, Public Affairs Manager Gabriella Cone said in a statement.
“Practicing for emergency events is an important part of Dow’s commitment to protecting employees, communities and the environment,” Cone said in the statement. “These activities give us the opportunity to implement our emergency response plans in a controlled environment in order to practice the processes and skills that could be needed.”
The drill will involve traffic movement in and out of the site, so residents should use extra caution or avoid the area, she said.
An “all clear” horn will indicate the drill is over at about 11 a.m., Cone said.
Anyone with questions can call the Community Awareness and Emergency Response information line at 979-238-CAER (2237).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.