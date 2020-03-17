ANGLETON — Eight more coronavirus tests of Brazoria County residents are pending as of Monday evening, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
That is almost half the 15 taken so far, with only two coming back positive. Five people have tested negative, Sebesta said.
The two presumptive positive cases have been self-quarantined in Alvin since Thursday. It is suspected they contracted the virus at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo barbecue.
PANTRY REQUEST
The Food Basket in Clute is ready to assist those in need, but encourages people to be considerate of others when seeking help from the food.
About 70 percent of The Food Basket’s stock comes from donations.
“Just as we ask our clients to prepare for emergency events because we know events will happen,” Board President Michael Rowland said. “The Food Basket is prepared. Our disruption of food will be minimal due to our fundamental principles of operation.”
DRIVE-THRU ONLY
The Brazoria County Dream Center will distribute food only with the drive-thru method and is adjusting its hours. The service will be available 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Clients will need to remain in their vehicles and volunteers will register them while in line. A photo ID and Dream Center digital e-card will be required for existing clients, and new clients will need to register for an e-card. Family food boxes, based on the household size, will be loaded directly into the client’s car.
Donation are limited to families who have low to moderate income.
Volunteers are needed to fill food boxes and backpacks from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. Tuesday) to load cars with food boxes. Volunteers can contact Donna at 979-388-0280 or donna@bcdreamcenter.org
The Fit 4 Families Food Markets will continue and operate with the drive-thru method. Distribution will be 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Wild Peach elementary, 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Damon elementary and 10 a.m. to noon March 27 at Holiday Lakes City Hall.
Donations of canned soups, canned vegetables and fruit, cereal, hand soap, paper towels and toilet paper are needed.
Contact the Dream Center at 979-388-0280 or info@bcdreamcenter.org.
AGE BEFORE ALL
Dollar General announced late Monday it would be adjusting its store hours, including restricting its first hour of operation each day to senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
All stores also will be closing an hour earlier than normal to allow for restocking and sanitizing.
The changes take effect today.
CHILD CARE RULES
In continued efforts to promote social distancing and prevention of the spread of COVID-19, the Texas Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Abbott instituted new provisions Monday to limit the amount of human contact within child-care facilities.
Provisions include allowing entry only to those with legal authority, such as law enforcement, legal guardians, facility staff and members of the state oversight agencies.
The declaration also requires parents not to enter child-care facilities unless needed.
Everyone will be screened before entering and will be denied entry if they show any symptoms or have been in contact with someone with the virus in the past two weeks.
LICENSE TO EXPIRE
Abbott announced people with expiring driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations, disability placards and license plates will not be cited. Title transfers also can be delayed during the coronavirus crisis.
Law enforcement is being made aware of the waivers.
Online services are available at renew.txdmv.gov. For information, call the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at 888-368-4689.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.